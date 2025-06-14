Iran Vows Continued Strikes On Israel, Threatens Foreign Supporters

A senior Iranian official has stated that Iran will continue its attacks on Israel, reserving the right to respond to the Friday morning attacks. The remarks underscore the ongoing escalation between the two nations as military tensions remain high.

Speaking to CNN on June 14, the Iranian official emphasized that Tehran would target any country involved in or assisting Israel in its strikes against Iran. This statement reveals Iran's willingness to broaden its military response beyond Israel's borders if necessary.

The official issued a stern warning, declaring that foreign military bases in the region, if found to be supporting Israel, would also become targets of Iranian retaliation. This threat signals a potential expansion of the conflict, drawing in other countries that may align with Israel.

Iran's warning comes in response to Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, including a broad range of sites related to Iran's nuclear weapons program. The airstrikes have significantly escalated the already volatile situation between the two nations.

In retaliation for Israel's actions, Iran launched long-range missile attacks on several Israeli cities, signaling its intent to retaliate firmly against any further Israeli aggression. This military exchange between the two countries has raised concerns about the potential for broader regional instability.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation as tensions continue to rise. Both Israel and Iran have engaged in provocative actions, leaving the possibility of a wider regional conflict increasingly likely.

With no diplomatic resolution in sight, experts warn that the conflict could escalate further, pulling more regional powers into the dispute. As both sides trade military strikes, the global community is urging restraint and calling for de-escalation.

