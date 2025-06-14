NIA Conducts Searches In MP, Rajasthan In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Terror Conspiracy Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a crackdown on radical networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror conspiracy case, the probe agency's statement said.

The raids were conducted at three premises in Bhopal and two in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, as part of the agency's investigation into the case, also known as the HuT Bhopal case.

The searches aimed to gather further evidence on the activities of members of the banned outfit.

According to the NIA, several digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized during the operations.

“These items will undergo detailed forensic examination to aid in the ongoing investigation,” NIA said.

The case pertains to a larger conspiracy by Hizb-ut-Tahrir to radicalise and recruit vulnerable Muslim youth across India.

The recruits were allegedly being indoctrinated with extremist ideology and motivated to resort to violence to topple the country's democratically elected government and establish a state governed by Shariah law, NIA said.

The NIA has reiterated its commitment to dismantling terrorist and radical networks operating in India.

Investigations in the case are ongoing, with further action expected in the coming days.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, founded in 1953 in Jerusalem, is a global pan-Islamic Salafi movement. Its Palestinian branch includes hundreds of members in the West Bank. Their organisation has recently been limited to activities of supporters among students in universities.

The organisation sees world history as an eternal conflict between Islam and non-believers, with the state system considered a historical assault on Islam.

The group views Jihad as an essential aspect of its vision and considers it an imperative duty aimed at combating disbelief until all submit to Islamic rule.