Iranian Major General Amir Hatami Appointed New Army Chief Amid Attacks From Israel: Who Is He?
According to an official decree on Friday, the decision was announced where Khamenei stated Hatami's“dedication, competence, and experience” as the basis for the appointment.Also Read | Crude oil prices jump 7% as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
“With the Army's vast pool of capable and faithful personnel, and the experience gained during the Sacred Defense and beyond, it is expected that under your command, efforts to enhance combat readiness, strengthen spiritual and ideological foundations, improve personnel welfare, and boost cooperation with other branches of the Armed Forces will accelerate,” the decree read.Also Read | Israel attacks Iran: How Mossad carried covert operations in Iran? Who is Amir Hatami?
Hatami, 59, succeeded Hossein Dehghan and preceded Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani. He was Iran's Defense Minister from 2013 to 2021 and has now taken command of the country's regular military forces amid escalating regional tensions.
He is the first defense minister with an Artesh background in over two decades, breaking a pattern in place since 1989, when the position had been exclusively held by officers from the Revolutionary Guards. Hatami studied at Imam Ali Officers' Academy, AJA University of Command and Staff, National Defense University.Israel-Iran conflict
Iran and Israel exchanged missile and airstrikes early Saturday, after Israel carried out its largest air assault to date against its longtime adversary in an effort to halt its nuclear weapons development. In Iran, numerous explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency report said.
Iranian missiles broke through Israel's air defenses on Friday, marking a significant test for the country's defensive systems. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel has faced a barrage of threats, including short-range rockets, medium-range missiles, attack drones, and ballistic missiles launched from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran. The long-range ballistic missiles fired Friday night posed one of the toughest challenges yet.
Iranian missiles injured 34 people in Israel, whereas Israel's strikes in Iran led to 78 deaths, leaving 329 others injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment