Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PMF Organises First 'Musabaqah' During Eid Al-Adha Celebrations

PMF Organises First 'Musabaqah' During Eid Al-Adha Celebrations


2025-06-13 11:02:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine Muslim Federation (PMF) recently held its first 'Musabaqah' under the theme 'With Faith We Compete, In Unity We Celebrate'.
The event also served as the PMF's annual Eid al-Adha celebration, bringing together Filipino Muslim communities in Qatar: Al-Salam, DMOQ, OMMOW, and POMDA for a day of faith, fellowship, and friendly competition.
The celebration officially kicked off with a bowling tournament, where the PMA emerged as the champion. The main event began with a banner presentation by each participating organisation, followed by a welcome address from Sheikh Nuroddin Abdulhamid, one of PMF's founders. Hasan Gandaruza, the sports committee chairman, formally opened the Musabaqah, while PMF president Yasir M Aragat hosted the day's events.
Simultaneous sports competitions such as basketball, chess, and darts engaged the men, while women participated in Scrabble and prepared for the food exhibit contest.
A bazaar organised by PMF chair of Women's Affairs Malak Alcala highlighted the event.
Children from all five organisations competed in the Azan, Muhadarah, and Qur'an memorisation contests, showcasing their spiritual knowledge and eloquence. Simultaneously, the food exhibit contest challenged the creativity and skills of the women's teams, judged by a distinguished panel.
Further enriching the event was a free medical mission conducted by volunteers from Academia International Institute, made possible through the support of its CEO, Annaliza Diet. At noon, participants observed Dhuhr prayer together, followed by a community lunch.
The PMA took the championship trophy in the basketball games, while others competed in table tennis and billiards. Al Salam claimed the first place in the food exhibit. The overall winner of the '1st PMF Musabaqah' was awarded to PMA, which bagged most of the awards in both sports and Islamic competitions.
PMF adviser Sheikh Homer Pagayawan concluded the event with the closing remarks. Aragat thanked all the PMF officers, the leaders and members of the five participating organisations, and the event sponsors for their support.
He also announced plans for the launch of sustainable programmes that go beyond sports and religious activities, aiming to further strengthen the Filipino Muslim community in Qatar.

MENAFN13062025000067011011ID1109672650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search