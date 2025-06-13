403
PMF Organises First 'Musabaqah' During Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine Muslim Federation (PMF) recently held its first 'Musabaqah' under the theme 'With Faith We Compete, In Unity We Celebrate'.
The event also served as the PMF's annual Eid al-Adha celebration, bringing together Filipino Muslim communities in Qatar: Al-Salam, DMOQ, OMMOW, and POMDA for a day of faith, fellowship, and friendly competition.
The celebration officially kicked off with a bowling tournament, where the PMA emerged as the champion. The main event began with a banner presentation by each participating organisation, followed by a welcome address from Sheikh Nuroddin Abdulhamid, one of PMF's founders. Hasan Gandaruza, the sports committee chairman, formally opened the Musabaqah, while PMF president Yasir M Aragat hosted the day's events.
Simultaneous sports competitions such as basketball, chess, and darts engaged the men, while women participated in Scrabble and prepared for the food exhibit contest.
A bazaar organised by PMF chair of Women's Affairs Malak Alcala highlighted the event.
Children from all five organisations competed in the Azan, Muhadarah, and Qur'an memorisation contests, showcasing their spiritual knowledge and eloquence. Simultaneously, the food exhibit contest challenged the creativity and skills of the women's teams, judged by a distinguished panel.
Further enriching the event was a free medical mission conducted by volunteers from Academia International Institute, made possible through the support of its CEO, Annaliza Diet. At noon, participants observed Dhuhr prayer together, followed by a community lunch.
The PMA took the championship trophy in the basketball games, while others competed in table tennis and billiards. Al Salam claimed the first place in the food exhibit. The overall winner of the '1st PMF Musabaqah' was awarded to PMA, which bagged most of the awards in both sports and Islamic competitions.
PMF adviser Sheikh Homer Pagayawan concluded the event with the closing remarks. Aragat thanked all the PMF officers, the leaders and members of the five participating organisations, and the event sponsors for their support.
He also announced plans for the launch of sustainable programmes that go beyond sports and religious activities, aiming to further strengthen the Filipino Muslim community in Qatar.
