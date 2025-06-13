403
PM Describes Israeli Attack As A Blatant Violation Of Iran's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, held phone calls Friday with a number of foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Oman.
HE Sheikh Mohammed held phone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abbas Araghchi. The two sides discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on Iranian territory.
Reiterating Qatar's strong condemnation of the Israeli attack, HE Sheikh Mohammed described it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of international law and its principles.
He also extended Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, affirming that Qatar will work with its regional and international partners to urgently end the aggression against Iran and to spare the region the disastrous consequences such escalation could have on its security, safety, and stability.
He emphasised that constructive dialogue among all parties remains the only path to defusing crises and resolving outstanding issues, in order to build lasting peace and security in the region and the world.
HE Sheikh Mohammed's phone calls with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdelatty, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ayman Safadi and Oman's of Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi dealt with discussing bilateral co-operation and exploring ways to support and strengthen them, and also the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on Iran.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's condemnation the Israeli attack, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the laws and principles of international law.
He also expressed Qatar's deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which poses a threat to regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means. He also highlighted the urgent need for the international community to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities by taking immediate action to stop Israeli violations.
HE Sheikh Mohammed also received a phone call from Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdelatty.
The call dealt with discussing bilateral co-operation and the means to enhance it, and the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on Iran.
He also expressed Qatar's great concern regarding this dangerous escalation, which threatens the region's security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aiming at de-escalation and resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful means. He stressed that the international community must should its legal and moral responsibilities to urgently end Israeli violations.
HE Sheikh Mohammed received a phone call Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ayman Safadi.
During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, in addition to the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of international law and its principles.
His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's great concern over this dangerous escalation, which threatens the security and stability of the region and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful means, highlighting the urgent need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to immediately halt Israeli violations.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a phone call Friday with Oman's of Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi.
The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of international law and its principles.
HE also expressed Qatar's deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which threatens the security and stability of the region and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means. His Excellency stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and urgently halt Israeli violations.
