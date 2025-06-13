403
Israeli Occupation Comes Under Another Salvo Of Iranian Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation said Friday it came under salvo of Iranian missiles, the third since the Islamic Republic began retaliation, and sirens were heard while millions rushed for shelter.
The Israeli channel 14 said an Iranian missile hit a strategic area south of Tel Aviv, and sound of explosions were heard in the West Bank. The missiles were intercepted and shrapnel were seen in West Bank towns and cities.
The Israeli occupation army said millions of "Israelis were rushing for shelter while sirens were trigged in all areas after missiles were fired from Iran." Israeli media said a Jewish settler was killed in the first round of Iranian missiles, while 41 others, including two critical, were injured. (end) nq
