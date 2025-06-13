Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Comes Under Another Salvo Of Iranian Missiles


2025-06-13 08:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation said Friday it came under salvo of Iranian missiles, the third since the Islamic Republic began retaliation, and sirens were heard while millions rushed for shelter.
The Israeli channel 14 said an Iranian missile hit a strategic area south of Tel Aviv, and sound of explosions were heard in the West Bank. The missiles were intercepted and shrapnel were seen in West Bank towns and cities.
The Israeli occupation army said millions of "Israelis were rushing for shelter while sirens were trigged in all areas after missiles were fired from Iran." Israeli media said a Jewish settler was killed in the first round of Iranian missiles, while 41 others, including two critical, were injured. (end) nq

MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109672566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search