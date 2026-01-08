403
Turkey, Japan eye strategic-level defense industry cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated that collaboration between Türkiye and Japan in the defense sector could rise to a “strategic level,” highlighting the synergy between Japan’s advanced technological expertise and Türkiye’s production capacity and operational experience.
“The combination of Japan’s advanced technological expertise with Türkiye’s flexible production capacity and international operational experience holds significant potential to elevate defense industry cooperation to a strategic level,” Guler told reporters.
He pointed out that Turkish drones under consideration by Japan are capable of extended flight times, continuous surveillance, and offer cost efficiency. Guler described these UAVs as “reliable and flexible systems” shaped by lessons learned in real-world operations.
Among the models being evaluated, he mentioned ANKA, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS). He also noted that Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 and its successor, the Bayraktar TB3, “could contribute to Japan’s defense capabilities.”
Following Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen’s recent visit to Ankara, Guler said both nations have maintained constructive dialogue on areas such as maritime security, unmanned systems, training, and air defense technologies. He added that a Turkish Defense Ministry delegation is scheduled to travel to Japan in March to continue discussions and work toward a framework agreement.
