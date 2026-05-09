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Footage Of Meeting With Residents Of Village Of Shukurbeyli Published On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages

Footage Of Meeting With Residents Of Village Of Shukurbeyli Published On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages


2026-05-09 03:34:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with residents of the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district has been posted on his social media pages, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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