Isha Foundation Highlights Development Vision And Continued Community Engagement In Middle Tennessee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Foundation representativeWARREN COUNTY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Isha Foundation , a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to local communities across Warren, Van Buren, Grundy, and Sequatchie counties as it shares updates on its development plans and regional initiatives.For more than 20 years, the Foundation has been part of the area's cultural and economic fabric, operating the Isha Institute of Inner-sciences on the Cumberland Plateau. Looking ahead, the Foundation is exploring the thoughtful expansion of a residential community of approximately 2,000 residents-designed to align with the region's character and developed in close coordination with local authorities and stakeholders.Some earlier estimates referenced in planning discussions reflected long-term infrastructure modeling and are not indicative of any active or near-term proposals. Current plans prioritize sustainable growth, respectful land use, and collaboration with local agencies.Residents within the Isha community include a diverse mix of families, retirees, and remote professionals who contribute to the local economy while maintaining a low impact on public resources. Plans for public-facing amenities-including parks, greenways, and wellness facilities-reflect the Foundation's broader mission to support community well-being and environmental stewardship.In 2024, Isha Foundation contributed over $450,000 in property and sales taxes and maintains full compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations. The organization does not receive government funding and clearly delineates between its tax-exempt educational initiatives and its taxable commercial services. A recent IRS audit affirmed its nonprofit status remains in good standing.Guided by a volunteer-driven structure, the Foundation supports more than 100 employees in Tennessee and collaborates with hundreds of local contractors. Its day-to-day operations are supported by a wide network of volunteers who help deliver educational, environmental, and wellness programs across the region.As part of its continued engagement with the local community, the Foundation welcomes dialogue and is committed to maintaining transparency as it plans for the future.“We deeply value the relationships we've built across these counties over the years,” said a Foundation representative.“We look forward to continuing that spirit of partnership as we grow.”About Isha FoundationFounded in 1998, Isha Foundation is a global nonprofit organization offering yoga, education, and environmental programs. Its U.S. center, the Isha Institute of Inner-sciences, has been located in Tennessee since 2005 and serves as a destination for individuals seeking personal well-being and community connection.

Evelyn Caroline

Levitate Media Solutions

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.