DGHR Collaborates With Dubai AI Campus To Accelerate AI-Driven Workforce Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department DGHR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai AI Campus, a DIFC initiative and the largest dedicated hub for AI companies in the region, to advance the development of human capital and future-proof the workforce across both public and private sectors. The key objective of this agreement is to enhance local capabilities in line with the rapid advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) both regionally and globally.

This strategic agreement is designed to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of dedicated training and educational programs that equip individuals to use AI technologies across various key sectors. Through this joint effort, the parties seek to train over 10,000 individuals by 2030, supporting Dubai's ambitious goal of establishing itself as a pioneering global hub for technology and innovation.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the DGHR, highlighted that the partnership with Dubai AI Campus is a testament to the Department's commitment to enhancing the skills of employees across both public and private sectors and to empowering them to navigate the fast-evolving landscape of digital transformation.

Al Falasi said:“At DGHR, we consider investing in human capital as a major step towards attaining the vision of our wise leadership in leading the global innovation and technology landscape and positioning Dubai at the forefront of the world's top knowledge economies. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in empowering our workforce with skills to drive digital transformation across both public and private sectors with precision and agility. The move will ensure the sustainability of economic and social development and ensure the emirate's competitiveness in different fields. In addition, this agreement signifies our unwavering commitment to shaping a prosperous future for the coming generations by equipping them with vital knowledge and technologies and promoting a work environment based on innovation, creativity, and institutional excellence.”

Furthermore, the collaboration comes in alignment with Dubai's ambitious vision to attain global leadership in technology and digital transformation. It also contributes to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by developing a sustainable knowledge economy based on exploring and leveraging advanced global technologies to strengthen the field of human resources.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre DIFC, said:

“The development of a future-ready workforce is fundamental to Dubai's ambition of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation. This collaboration between DGHR and DIFC's Dubai AI Campus underscores the importance of aligning efforts across government entities to equip talent in the public and private sectors with advanced AI capabilities. By investing in human capital and fostering cross-sector partnerships, we are creating the foundations for a sustainable knowledge economy that will drive growth, competitiveness, and long-term prosperity for the emirate.”

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will jointly implement a series of training programs focused on real-world applications, with courses tailored to meet the requirements of targeted segments in the labour market, such as senior executives and mid-level managers. It will also include the provisions for hands-on training and practical projects, alongside career mentorship, residency training programs, and exclusive opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange, to foster strong professional relationships among participants.

A key initiative under this partnership is the 'AI for Civil Service' program, aimed at upskilling government employees by training them in using generative AI technologies to enhance public services. As part of the program, participants need to present innovative ideas, which will be assessed by a specialised committee comprising representatives from the DIFC, Udacity, and industry experts. The program also provides opportunities for knowledge sharing, along with access to advanced mentoring and coaching sessions.

The cooperation also focuses on hosting advanced and specialised seminars and workshops, producing high-quality scientific content, and sharing the latest research on AI applications in human resources management. Furthermore, the agreement promotes joint efforts in supporting tech initiatives and events held in Dubai, aiming to enhance institutional performance and improve workplace environments.

This agreement builds on the Department's relentless efforts to develop and invest in human capital in order to position Dubai as a leader in digital transformation and boost economic productivity through the broad integration of AI education. It represents the shared vision of the DGHR Department, DIFC, and Dubai AI Campus to foster a culture of government-led innovation while preparing a new generation of leaders and specialists with the necessary skills and mindset to shape the future and actively support Dubai's global ambitions and forward-looking vision.