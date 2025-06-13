Investigative Journalism Meets Global Conspiracy In Steve Jaffe's Gripping New Thriller,“The Conglomerate,” A Grant Reynolds Series Book

June 13, 2025 - International intrigue, secret societies, and a harrowing race to protect democracy unfold in Steve Jaffe's explosive new political thriller, The Conglomerate, the latest installment in the Grant Reynolds series.

Set in a near-future world where democracy teeters on the edge of collapse, The Conglomerate follows revered investigative journalist Grant Reynolds as he is thrust back into a global battle against a shadowy alliance of billionaires manipulating governments and orchestrating acts of terror. With the clock ticking and his family in jeopardy, Reynolds must navigate a web of corruption, betrayal, and unimaginable power that reaches into the highest levels of international politics.

“This is not just a novel,” says author Steve Jaffe.“It's a warning. The world is changing fast, and unchecked power is eroding our democratic institutions. The Conglomerate imagines what happens when one journalist dares to expose it all.”

With chilling realism and insider insight,“The Conglomerate” blends current geopolitical tensions with heart-pounding suspense. Drawing from real-world trends and enriched by Jaffe's extensive research and background, the novel explores the rise of oligarchy and global manipulation and cyber warfare and information control. It also discusses the rebirth of extremist networks and the personal toll of pursuing the truth.

“The Conglomerate” is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major booksellers. For more information, or to request a review copy, please contact the author through his official author website:

About the Author

Steve Jaffe is the acclaimed author of The Invisible Terrorist, The Propagandists, Architect's Manifesto, The Plantation, and The Faces of Doctor Richards, among others. Known for his sharp political commentary and gripping narratives, Jaffe brings decades of professional insight into his storytelling. With The Conglomerate, he delivers a powerful sequel that stands on its own while expanding the universe of Grant Reynolds a character readers call“relatable, resilient, and relentless.”