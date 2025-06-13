Sunrise Capital Breaks Ground On Bellagio By Sunrise

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The landmark AED 400 million ultra-luxury development in Al Wasl Gate gets underway-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="C2-2" src="#" alt="C2-2" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

June 2025, Dubai, UAE: Sunrise Capital has officially commenced construction on its flagship luxury project, Bellagio by Sunrise. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by leaders from Sunrise Capital and project consultants featuring traditional soil turning to mark this significant milestone.

Located in up-and-coming Wasl Gate, this ultra-luxury residential development is valued at AED 400 million (USD 109 million) and boasts exceptional craftsmanship, visionary architecture, with sustainability at its core.

“We are thrilled to see Bellagio by Sunrise officially get underway as this spectacular new project represents a new era in luxury and elevated community living,” stated Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder & CEO of Sunrise Capital.“This groundbreaking symbolises our commitment to quality and lifestyle excellence.”

The development will showcase exclusive residences featuring panoramic views, smart technology, and wellness amenities. Reflecting Sunrise Capital's dedication to innovation and corporate social responsibility, the project adheres to green licensing protocols and inclusive site practices.

Sunrise Capital continues to strengthen its reputation as a developer committed to timely delivery and excellence.

About Sunrise Capital:

Established in 2016, Sunrise Capital is a premier real estate developer in Dubai, dedicated to redefining luxury living. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, we craft exceptional residential, commercial, and retail spaces that go beyond expectations. Our award-winning developments, including Legend by Sunrise Capital and Legacy by Sunrise Capital, set new benchmarks in quality and design. At Sunrise Capital, we don't just build properties-we create thriving communities and iconic landmarks that enrich lives.