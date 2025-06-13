ACM Research To Participate At The 15Th Annual ROTH London Conference

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit .

