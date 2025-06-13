Who Are Tyrese Haliburton's Parents And Family: Inside The Life Of The Pacers Star

Tyrese Haliburton's rise to NBA stardom didn't happen alone. Meet the family that shaped him, including a banned dad and a devoted mom.

Born on February 29, 2000, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Tyrese Haliburton is the son of John and Brenda Haliburton. From early on, his family surrounded him with basketball, creating a foundation that would shape his future as an NBA All-Star.

Interestingly, Haliburton also shares bloodlines with Eddie Jones, a 3x NBA All-Star, and Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic, adding more depth to his already basketball-rich lineage.

Tyrese's father, John Haliburton, has lived and breathed the sport for decades. A former women's basketball coach and a seasoned referee in Wisconsin, John introduced Tyrese to the game as a baby by bringing him to practice, showing him tapes, and offering a court-side education in basketball IQ.

But John's passion also had its consequences. During the 2025 playoffs, he was banned from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum after using explicit language toward Giannis Antetokounmpo during a heated clash. While, the ban was overturned for the 2025 NBA Finals.

When Tyrese inked his $260 million contract with the Pacers, the first person he thanked was his mom. Brenda Haliburton has been Tyrese's rock from day one, rarely missing a single game throughout his childhood, even if it meant juggling work, travel, and childcare.

She only missed her first game when weather grounded her flight during Tyrese's college years. Even then, she was devastated. Tyrese had to calm her down. That speaks volumes about their bond.

Tyrese is one of four children. He has two older half-brothers from Brenda's previous marriage, and a younger brother named Marcel Haliburton. Marcel is often seen courtside with the family, cheering Tyrese on from behind the bench.

Together, the Haliburton siblings grew up under the same values of love, discipline, and unwavering support, a culture that clearly helped shape the Indiana Pacers star.