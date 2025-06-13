Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Trapped In Tawheed Bagh': Residents Decry 'Inhumane Blockade' Amid SMC Works

'Trapped In Tawheed Bagh': Residents Decry 'Inhumane Blockade' Amid SMC Works


2025-06-13 03:11:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Residents of Tawheed Bagh, near the World Foundation School on New Airport Road, say they have been living under siege for over a month-cut off from the rest of Srinagar due to an unfinished drainage project by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

According to residents, their only approach road remains blocked, leaving families, children, and the elderly in distress.

“This is not just a civic failure-it is a violation of our basic rights,” said Prof. Mohammad Aslam, former Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU and a resident of the locality.

“We feel imprisoned in our own homes. If a medical emergency arises, there is simply no way out. Urban development should not mean turning homes into cages.”

The ordeal, which began over five weeks ago, has transformed the quiet residential colony into what locals call a construction wasteland. The digging for sewer lines has left the road impassable, and no alternate access has been provided.

Read Also CM Pushes For HUDD Revamp To Boost Urban Governance SMC Conducts Demolition Drive In Srinagar's Shalteng, Maloora Areas

But residents say the“temporary clearance” is barely functional.“We still have to cross slippery mud, sharp stones, and debris. Nothing about it feels safe,” said Irfan Ahmed, a young father. What if there's a fire? Will we be carried out over this rubble?”

According to residents, access to the nearby World Foundation School has also been disrupted.“Our kids are being taken in through dangerous back routes and wooden planks. This isn't normal-it's a disgrace,” said Bilal Rather, who described the current road conditions as“shameful and unacceptable.”

Another resident said what hurt most was the silence from those in power.“We have reached out to everyone-the SMC, local officials, even contractors. All we get are excuses.”

“This is not just about a road,” added Prof. Aslam.

“It's about being seen, being heard, and being respected. I have travelled to more than 30 countries and never seen a city choke its own citizens during development. This is a human rights issue, quietly unfolding in Tawheed Bagh.”

Residents are now appealing to the higher administration, including the Lieutenant Governor's office and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, to urgently step in.

“We are simply demanding access,” said Prof. Aslam.“Access to schools, to hospitals, to the city-access to dignity.”

Aslam added that the road condition has worsened, and there is no repair work going on.“In case it rains today, we will again get cut off”.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Mujtaba Shaw posted on social media platform X:

“Sewer work by SMC completed 7+ days ago, the road is still unrestored! The approach road was blocked. Elderly & patients suffering the most. This is INHUMANE! Hope it's resolved urgently.”

In response, the official SMC handle replied:

“Road temporarily cleared but for macadamisation, we will have to wait for the surface to settle down.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13062025000215011059ID1109671982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search