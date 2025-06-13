'Trapped In Tawheed Bagh': Residents Decry 'Inhumane Blockade' Amid SMC Works

According to residents, their only approach road remains blocked, leaving families, children, and the elderly in distress.

“This is not just a civic failure-it is a violation of our basic rights,” said Prof. Mohammad Aslam, former Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU and a resident of the locality.

“We feel imprisoned in our own homes. If a medical emergency arises, there is simply no way out. Urban development should not mean turning homes into cages.”

The ordeal, which began over five weeks ago, has transformed the quiet residential colony into what locals call a construction wasteland. The digging for sewer lines has left the road impassable, and no alternate access has been provided.

But residents say the“temporary clearance” is barely functional.“We still have to cross slippery mud, sharp stones, and debris. Nothing about it feels safe,” said Irfan Ahmed, a young father. What if there's a fire? Will we be carried out over this rubble?”

According to residents, access to the nearby World Foundation School has also been disrupted.“Our kids are being taken in through dangerous back routes and wooden planks. This isn't normal-it's a disgrace,” said Bilal Rather, who described the current road conditions as“shameful and unacceptable.”

Another resident said what hurt most was the silence from those in power.“We have reached out to everyone-the SMC, local officials, even contractors. All we get are excuses.”

“This is not just about a road,” added Prof. Aslam.

“It's about being seen, being heard, and being respected. I have travelled to more than 30 countries and never seen a city choke its own citizens during development. This is a human rights issue, quietly unfolding in Tawheed Bagh.”

Residents are now appealing to the higher administration, including the Lieutenant Governor's office and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, to urgently step in.

“We are simply demanding access,” said Prof. Aslam.“Access to schools, to hospitals, to the city-access to dignity.”

Aslam added that the road condition has worsened, and there is no repair work going on.“In case it rains today, we will again get cut off”.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Mujtaba Shaw posted on social media platform X:

“Sewer work by SMC completed 7+ days ago, the road is still unrestored! The approach road was blocked. Elderly & patients suffering the most. This is INHUMANE! Hope it's resolved urgently.”

In response, the official SMC handle replied:

“Road temporarily cleared but for macadamisation, we will have to wait for the surface to settle down.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now