'The Wilde Girls' Roars Out Of LA & NYC To Rave Reviews, Sets Stage For Nationwide Theatrical Rollout This July

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Above: The Red Carpet for the Wilde Girls premiere held at One on One Studios in North Hollywood, L to R: Driector Timothy Hines, stars Lydia Pearl Pentz, Cali Scolari, Lydia Scheuermann, Teddy Smith, producer Susan Goforth and Producer Andy Hundis."Instant cult classic? Indie satire scores big with critics and audiences as the screwball survival comedy draws comparisons to 'Bringing Up Baby' and 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'







Above: Cali Scolari, Lydia Pearl Pentz and Teddy Smith, the stars of The Wilde Girls at the exclusive Red Carpet at the movie premiere.

EXCLUSIVE : After a smash exhibition run in Los Angeles and New York City, The Wilde Girls has wrapped its initial theatrical bow to resounding success-and it's just getting warmed up. The indie comedy, hailed as a breakout sleeper hit, is now slated to roll out in theaters nationwide starting in late July. While specific dates are still being finalized, the momentum behind the film has ignited strong interest from exhibitors across the U.S.

The film made its world premiere at the prestigious Laemmle NoHo 7-known as a launching pad for Oscar winners like Sideways, Poor Things, and Oppenheimer. The Laemmle chain, often called the Academy's indie darling incubator, has premiered more Oscar contenders than any other theater venue in Los Angeles.

The Wilde Girls Exclusive Red Carpet Event at One on One Recording Studios:

The Los Angeles premiere included a red carpet event hosted at the iconic One On One Recording Studios, where legends like Prince, Cher, Metallica, Quincy Jones, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James once recorded. The Wilde Girls then began its theatrical run to packed houses and nonstop laughter, delighting crowds with its mix of biting satire and heartfelt screwball charm.







Across the country in Manhattan, The Wilde Girls played four times daily at Cinema Village for a full week, where it drew large audiences and glowing word-of-mouth. For a grassroots indie, the dual-city exhibition has been nothing short of magical.







Above: The Wilde Girls star Teddy Smith at the New York premiere of the movie.

Directed by Timothy Hines and starring breakout lead Cali Scolari (daughter of the late Emmy winner Peter Scolari), alongside Lydia Pearl Pentz and Teddy Smith, The Wilde Girls follows pampered Manhattan heiresses Mattie and Tinsley Wilde, who are cast out of high society and into the untamed wilds of the Pacific Northwest at the height of the Great Depression. With a bounty on their heads, and only the reluctant aid of a reclusive mountain man, the sisters must face nature, poverty-and themselves.

What follows is a sharp-witted, visually rich survival comedy that blends historical grit with absurdist humor, as two clueless socialites stumble their way toward unexpected growth, redemption, and a surprising kind of wealth.













Above: The Wilde Girls on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics and audiences have responded with resounding enthusiasm. Rotten Tomatoes reviewer Avi Offer called the film“a razor-sharp satire with its tongue firmly in its cheek... hysterically funny, and just absurd enough to rival the greats.” Offer praised the film's breakout performances and likened its tone to screwball classics like Bringing Up Baby and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion. The film currently holds a 91% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below: nycmovieguru review excerpt:













Below NYC Movie Guru Meter for The WIlde Girls:







IndieWrap raved: "The Wilde Girls is a damn good time. From its likable protagonists to the twists and turns in the Oregon forest, the film takes us on a memorable journey. Timothy Hines manages to make a great film-one that works on multiple levels."







Above: The Wilde Girls IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10.

As both writer and director, Hines has been compared to comedy icon Neil Simon, not just for his dialogue but for the layered worlds his characters inhabit.“Simon's characters danced through misunderstandings like it was the tango,” one critic noted.“Hines taps into that same magic.” His characters don't just joke-they crash into one another with chaotic logic, whip-smart retorts, and half-baked plans worthy of Lucy and Ethel, all underpinned by a surprising emotional depth.

The Wilde Girls Trailer:

A broader U.S. theatrical rollout is scheduled to begin in late July, with screenings planned in Chicago, Stamford and Hartford (CT), Baltimore, Cambridge (MA), Burlington (VT), Nashville, Richmond (VA), New Orleans, Montgomery (AL), Chattanooga (TN), Columbia (MO), Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, Boise (ID), Glendale (AZ) , Seattle, Portland (OR) and encore runs in Los Angeles, New York .

Want to be first in line when The Wilde Girls hits your city? Join the mailing list with theater alerts here: info@pendragonpictures. Put TWG Updates in the subject line.