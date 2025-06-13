Identity Security Posture Management Market: Growing Trends, Future Outlook, Advance Technology And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



The identity security posture management (ISPM) market is expected to reach a value of USD 33.1 billion by 2029, up from USD 13.7 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The move to cloud services is driving the growth of the ISPM market by increasing the requirement for secure identity management in cloud environments and increasing the risk of identity-based threats.

Identity security must be approached holistically due to the increasing complexity of cyberthreats. The adoption of ISPM solutions is being driven by the need for organizations to actively maintain and improve their security measures to protect against breaches and unauthorized entry, as hackers employ increasingly complex techniques to exploit identity weaknesses.

ISPM solutions enable organizations to unify and streamline identity governance across diverse environments, providing granular access controls, continuous monitoring, and automated responses to security incidents. By addressing these complexities, ISPM solutions bolster resilience against cyber threats, enhance compliance with industry regulations, and safeguard critical assets in today's interconnected digital landscape.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of ISPM solutions is driven by the increasing recognition of identity-related vulnerabilities as the weakest link in cybersecurity. Also, the adoption is driven by integrating AI and machine learning for proactive threat detection, the rise of remote work and BYOD policies, and the complexity of managing identities across hybrid IT environments, which underscore the need for robust ISPM solutions. These technologies enable organizations to achieve comprehensive visibility, enforce least privilege access, and automate identity governance, strengthening overall security posture and resilience against evolving cyber threats.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The adoption of ISPM in cloud deployment mode is driven by the rapid migration of enterprise workloads to cloud environments, facilitated by trends such as digital transformation, remote workforces, and the scalability of cloud services. Organizations increasingly leverage ISPM cloud solutions to manage identities centrally and access across dispersed IT infrastructures, ensuring consistency, agility, and enhanced security. This approach allows for seamless integration with cloud-native identity services, robust API-based controls, and real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling businesses to mitigate risks effectively, comply with regulatory requirements, and optimize operational efficiencies in the evolving digital landscape.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region comprises countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, leading in the ISPM market. Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth rates in the ISPM market. China is the leading country in this market, with extensive adoption of ISPM technology in various sectors, including BFSI, government, and healthcare. Other countries in the region, such as Japan, are also witnessing growth in the ISPM market. The rapid digitalization of economies drives the ISPM growth, the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting businesses and government agencies, and the growing regulatory scrutiny around data protection and privacy laws. Also, there is a rising number of emerging startups in the region in the ISPM space.

Unique Features in the Identity Security Posture Management Market

ISPM solutions offer unified and continuous visibility into identity-related risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They monitor identity configurations, permissions, entitlements, and behavior patterns to detect exposure points. This holistic view enables organizations to proactively address identity threats before they are exploited.

A distinctive feature of ISPM is its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing IAM tools such as Single Sign-On (SSO), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). This integration enables ISPM platforms to enrich data context, extend protection across the identity lifecycle, and improve identity hygiene.

ISPM platforms use advanced analytics and AI/ML to assign risk scores to identities based on activity anomalies, overprivileged access, stale accounts, and policy violations. This helps security teams prioritize remediation efforts and focus on high-risk identities, ensuring efficient resource allocation.

Unlike traditional periodic assessments, ISPM solutions perform real-time and continuous posture assessments, identifying misconfigurations and compliance gaps instantly. Automated policy enforcement ensures that security controls are consistently applied and deviations are corrected promptly.

Major Highlights of the Identity Security Posture Management Market

The ISPM market is witnessing significant growth due to the surge in identity-based cyberattacks, such as credential theft, lateral movement, and privilege escalation. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing identity security posture to defend against these advanced threats, especially in hybrid and cloud environments.

With the widespread adoption of zero trust security frameworks, ISPM solutions have become essential in enforcing least privilege access and continuously validating identity posture. Enterprises are leveraging ISPM to align their identity and access controls with zero trust principles and reduce attack surfaces.

The growing complexity of IT ecosystems, particularly due to the rise of multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure, has fueled the demand for ISPM solutions. Organizations are seeking unified tools that provide centralized visibility and control over identity risks across disparate platforms and services.

ISPM is increasingly being integrated with other cybersecurity solutions such as IAM, SIEM, SOAR, and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). This convergence enables comprehensive risk detection and response capabilities, empowering security teams to act on identity threats faster and more effectively.

Top Companies in the Identity Security Posture Management Market

Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), Check Point (US), Okta (US), Trend Micro (Japan), CyberArk (US), Ping Identity (US), SailPoint (US), BeyondTrust (US), ManageEngine (US), Mesh Security (US), Delinea (US), Silverfort (Israel), Veza (US), One Identity (US), Radiant Logic (US), PlainID (Israel), Zilla Security (US), Adaptive Shield (Israel), AuthMind (US), Grip Security (Israel), Rezonate (US), and Sharelock (Italy) are the key players and other players in the ISPM market.

CrowdStrike (US) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data to stay ahead of current threats and prevent breaches. The company's main product, Falcon, utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and stop cyber threats. The platform comprises EDR technology, threat-hunting abilities, and extensive threat intelligence. Furthermore, CrowdStrike provides an Identity Security and Protection Management (ISPM) module, which offers immediate visibility, detection, and defense against identity-focused attacks.

Cisco (US) is a global networking and IT infrastructure leader renowned for its innovative connectivity, cybersecurity, and collaboration solutions. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes networking hardware, software, and services that support enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. Its Cisco is committed to driving technological advancements and providing robust security measures to protect digital assets. In August 2023, Cisco acquired Oort, a cybersecurity firm specializing in identity threat detection and response. This acquisition aims to enhance Cisco's security offerings by integrating Oort's advanced identity security capabilities, enabling more effective protection against identity-based threats and reinforcing Cisco's position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. The company has a global presence in North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

According to MnM's approach to evaluating the market, most businesses use inorganic growth tactics to hold onto their market share. These agreements cover alliances, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships together. Product launches and corporate growth activities are abruptly affected by factors such as government regulations. On the other hand, organizations are anticipated to embrace organic growth strategies to provide end consumers with ISPM solutions and professional services, which would assist businesses in boosting market revenue.

Microsoft(US) is a major player in the Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) market, offering solutions like Microsoft Entra and Defender for Identity to protect against identity-based threats. Its AI-driven security framework enhances access controls, detects anomalies, and strengthens zero-trust security for enterprises.