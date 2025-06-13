Quantum Gears To Debut Quantum Sim 5.0--Only HITRUST R2-Certified Genai Middleware And Agent Factory For Healthcare At AHIP 2025

Quantum Gears to Debut Quantum Sim 5.0

As healthcare organizations balance the promise of AI with uncompromising data security and accuracy, Quantum Sim 5.0 stands out not only as secure middleware but as an agent factory -leveraging our deep lineage in APIs to rapidly build, deploy, and manage AI agents for payers and providers. While proof‐of‐concepts often overlook critical enterprise requirements such as RBAC, observability, guardrails, and privacy, Quantum Sim embeds these controls at every layer, ensuring agents calling sensitive APIs operate within strict security and compliance boundaries.

Key Highlights



HITRUST r2 Certified GenAI Middleware

Quantum Sim 5.0 meets all 276 r2 control requirements, including new AI‐specific risk management factors, guaranteeing member and provider data remains protected throughout every AI interaction.



Proven Production Track Record

Deployed in mission‐critical environments since mid‐2023, Quantum Sim delivers continuous uptime and performance-no slideware, only battle‐tested operational resilience.



Agent Factory & API Lineage

Built on decades of API innovation, Quantum Sim functions as an agent factory: rapidly spinning up secure, scalable AI agents with built‐in RBAC, full observability, moderation and privacy guardrails, and audit trails-mitigating the heightened risks of agents calling enterprise APIs.



QS Benefits: Foundational Healthcare Benefits Management

Built from the ground up on Quantum Sim, QS Benefits ingests unstructured documents using advanced NLP and document‐understanding pipelines. Customer service representatives resolve member inquiries up to 40% faster, standardize accurate responses, and dramatically improve operational efficiency.



End‐to‐End Healthcare Solutions

Beyond benefits management, Quantum Sim 5.0 powers solutions for:



Provider Contract Management: Automates contract abstraction and clause‐level analytics to identify reimbursement risks and compliance gaps.



Prior Authorization: Orchestrates clinical criteria extraction and real‐time eligibility verification to expedite approvals and reduce administrative burden. High ROI and Rapid Time to Value

Clients report a typical payback period of less than six months, driven by lower operating costs, faster resolutions, and improved member satisfaction.

CEO Quote

"Quantum Sim 5.0 is not slideware or a proof of concept-it's a fully operational agent factory with over two years in production," said Mamoon Yunus, President and CEO of Quantum Gears . "Our API lineage lets us deliver secure, scalable AI agents with enterprise‐grade RBAC, observability, and privacy guardrails-addressing risks that POCs simply can't accommodate. HITRUST r2 Certification further validates our leadership in secure GenAI for healthcare."

About AHIP 2025

AHIP 2025, America's Health Insurance Plans' flagship conference, will convene health plan executives, policymakers, and industry innovators to explore the latest in healthcare finance, policy, and technology through keynotes, panels, and an exhibit hall showcasing cutting‐edge solutions.

About Quantum Gears

Quantum Gears is a pioneer in enterprise‐grade GenAI middleware, API solutions, and agent factory capabilities. Our Quantum Sim platform and modular agents empower payers, providers, and enterprises to securely scale AI across critical workflows. With deep expertise in healthcare, finance, and the public sector, Quantum Gears delivers solutions that drive measurable business outcomes while protecting the most sensitive data.

Join us at Booth #1601 in the AHIP 2025 exhibit hall for live demos of Quantum Sim 5.0 and our secure agent factory in action.

