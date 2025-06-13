THRIVE Enters The Court: Le-Vel Announces Official Partnership With USA Pickleball

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership officially kicked off at the Golden Ticket Tournament in Greensboro, NC, held May 28–June 1, where 250 elite gift bags were distributed to top athletes, featuring Le-Vel's flagship THRIVE 3-Step Experience , plus fan favorites THRIVE Activate for energy and THRIVE Thirst for electrolyte-driven hydration.

"We're thrilled to welcome Le-Vel as a partner of USA Pickleball," said Christian Portaro, Senior Director of Partnerships at USA Pickleball. "THRIVE's commitment to wellness, vitality, and performance mirrors the passion and values of our community. This collaboration will help elevate the player experience from grassroots tournaments all the way to Nationals."

But this is just the beginning. Le-Vel will continue to energize the courts throughout the 2025 season with a presence at Golden Ticket Tournaments in Newport Beach, CA and Colorado Springs, CO-leading up to a bold showing at USA Pickleball Nationals in San Diego this November, one of the sport's most anticipated events with tens of thousands of players and fans in attendance.

"This partnership isn't just about brand visibility – it's about building momentum, showing up in meaningful ways, and connecting with new audiences who care about their health and how they show up every day," said Le-Vel's Director of Marketing & Social Media, Chante' Markus. "Pickleball is more than a sport. It's a lifestyle. And so is THRIVE."

With shared values rooted in movement, mindset, and momentum, this alliance represents more than a sponsorship – it's a nationwide wellness movement, bringing THRIVE's transformative formulas to courts, communities, and champions across the U.S.

Game on.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel is a premium health and wellness company offering cutting-edge nutritional and skincare solutions. The brand is best known for the THRIVE Experience, the advanced THRIVE ELITE Experience, and its newest innovation, myGLP-a holistic dietary system designed to support the body's GLP-1 production for healthy metabolism, digestion, mental clarity, and appetite control. With more than 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, Le-Vel ships to markets across North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, empowering individuals worldwide to take control of their health and lifestyle.

