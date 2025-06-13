Hydration Room Expands To Rancho Cucamonga With New Wellness Clinic Focused On Proactive, Personalized Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Rancho Cucamonga is a vibrant, growing community - the perfect place for Hydration Room to bring its wellness-first philosophy," said Michelle Mendoza, CEO of Hydration Room. "We're thrilled to support new patients in feeling their best and building sustainable, healthy routines."

Far more than a hangover cure, Hydration Room offers IV and injection therapies designed to support energy, immunity, sleep, mood, fitness recovery, skin health, stress relief, and more. It's a personalized, medical-grade approach to feeling your best starting from the cellular level up.

The clinic will also offer Hydration Room's newly launched NAD+ Membership , a monthly program designed to support long-term energy, mental clarity, and cellular health through consistent NAD+ therapy.

"We're excited to bring our wellness-first model to Rancho Cucamonga," said Dr. Brett Florie, board-certified anesthesiologist and Founder of Hydration Room. "Our goal is to help patients take control of their health with personalized treatment plans, whether they're focused on recovery, longevity, or preventing burnout."

Each patient begins with a complimentary consultation from a licensed Nurse Practitioner, who guides patients through tailored treatment plans based on their lifestyle and wellness goals. Whether you're rehydrating after travel, recovering from stress or illness, or investing in long-term vitality, Hydration Room offers a full menu of supportive therapies.

To celebrate, a Grand Opening Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and is open to the community. Guests will enjoy:



Free B-12 shots

Light bites Exclusive event-only offers

RSVP to save your spot with the medical team for a B-12 shot.

Founding Memberships are available now for the first 100 members, offering VIP access and 20% off monthly pricing. New patients can also enjoy 50% off their first treatment with promo code TRY50.

The new clinic joins over 35 locations across Southern California, many of which feature private treatment rooms and a calming, physician-designed setting.

To learn more or become a Founding Member, visit hydrationroom .

About Hydration Room

Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is redefining modern wellness with personalized, physician-designed IV and injection therapy. With over 30 clinics across Southern California, Hydration Room blends medical expertise with a high-touch patient experience to deliver fast, effective treatments that support energy, immunity, recovery, longevity, and overall wellness. From NAD+ therapy to custom treatment plans guided by licensed medical professionals, Hydration Room empowers patients to take control of their health-starting at the cellular level.

Media Contact

Tina McClelland

VP Marketing

858-705-2623

[email protected]

Hydrationroom

SOURCE Hydration Room