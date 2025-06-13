403
NATO Chief Calls For De-Escalation Following Israeli Occupation Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 13 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Friday that de-escalation in the Middle East has become "crucial" following attacks launched by Israeli occupation forces on multiple sites inside Iranian territory, including nuclear and military facilities in Tehran.
Speaking during a press conference held in Stockholm alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson as part of his visit to Sweden, Rutte said "I think it is now crucial for many allies, including the United States, to work, as we speak, to de-escalate. I know that they are doing that and I think that is now the first order of the day."
Rutte noted that the strike was a "unilateral action by Israel," while also pointing out that it is "obviously a rapidly evolving situation" in reference to the gravity of the phase the region is undergoing.
For his part, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed deep concern over the worsening situation in the Middle East, warning that "What is now happening in an unstable region, risks making things considerably worse."
The Israeli occupation military had earlier announced the launch of an operation dubbed "Rising Lion" targeting Iran's nuclear program, which resulted in the killing of several senior Iranian military leaders, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and a number of top nuclear scientists. (end)
