Videoproc Converter AI Supercharges Old Video Restoration With New V3 AI Models

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software, the developer behind VideoProc Converter AI , is delivering a major performance boost across both Windows and macOS: its new v3 AI models in Super Resolution make restoring old videos 40–80% faster than before. This acceleration enables users to restore and enhance vintage family films, archival footage, and classic cinema in record time while delivering crisp HD and 4K visuals.

VideoProc Converter AI is an all-in-one and GPU-accelerated media toolkit that goes beyond traditional video conversion. Packed with a full suite of AI-powered tools, editing utilities, compression technology, and recording/downloading features, it delivers a complete solution for modern and legacy media alike.

VideoProc Converter AI's key features for old video restoration include:

. AI Super Resolution : Transforms low-resolution footage, like 360p, 480p, or 720p, into high-definition or even 4K quality. It uses deep learning to intelligently enhance video quality, preserve original textures, avoid artifacts, and boost sharpness without compromising quality.

. AI Frame Interpolation: Smooths out choppy or low-frame-rate footage by generating intermediate frames, making old clips more fluid and comfortable to watch on today's screens.

. AI Stabilization: Corrects camera movement in handheld or shaky videos while retaining the natural feel and avoiding the“over-processed” look.

. Deinterlacing: For footage stored in older formats like interlaced DVDs or tapes, this tool converts them into progressive scan format, eliminating jagged lines and improving visual smoothness.

. Audio Denoise: Filters out background noise and hiss in old recordings, thus enhancing voices, music, and ambient sounds without losing authenticity.

“Many users want to relive family memories, remaster old films, archive historical events, or fix low‐FPS sports footage,” said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc.“Our AI suite is designed to enhance clarity, upscale resolution, and revitalize content from DVDs, VHS rips, or other archival sources.”

Users tap these AI tools to breathe new life into everything from low-resolution, shaky clips shot in the '80s to grainy camcorder footage of birthdays, graduations, or school plays. Filmmakers and documentarians can restore 8 mm and VHS archives into crisp 4K at 60 FPS, while content creators seamlessly prepare professional-grade legacy footage for YouTube, webinars, or digital archives.

The upgrade introduces two new v3 models in video-based Super Resolution:

. Gen Detail v3: A powerful GAN-based model that enhances details in textures, skin, and hair while fixing blurriness and removing grain or noise. It's ideal for giving clarity and depth to decades-old footage.

. Real Smooth v3: Built on a new diffusion architecture, this model creates smoother and brighter videos, while maintaining the natural appearance of original subjects. It excels at deblurring and denoising without introducing artifacts.

“VideoProc harnesses Level-3 hardware acceleration, supporting Intel QSV, NVIDIA CUDA/NVENC, AMD GPUs, and Apple Silicon, to deliver industry-leading decode and re-encode speeds. Since V7.0, its 'Fast Mode' has accelerated Super Resolution processing; now, with the new v3 models, users enjoy up to an 80% boost in upscaling and enhancement performance compared to v2. As a result, hours of footage can be fully restored in a fraction of the time,” said Huston Xu, Development Manager at VideoProc.



To celebrate the upgrade, VideoProc is offering a 67% discount on the lifetime license of VideoProc Converter AI V8.0. Purchasers will also receive four bonus tools-AI image background remover, PC optimization suite, iPhone file transfer utility, and sketch drawer.

About VideoProc

Founded in 2018, VideoProc is redefining media processing by integrating powerful AI technologies with efficient, hardware-accelerated video and audio editing and conversion solutions.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, Inc., the creative force behind VideoProc, WinXDVD, and Aiarty, has been at the forefront of desktop multimedia software development since 2006. With a broad portfolio that includes AI-driven video, image, and audio enhancement alongside digital media conversion and editing tools, Digiarty Software continues to expand its global user base with innovative, customer-centric solutions. For more information, please visit .



