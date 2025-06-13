Mantrac Group Renews 3-Year Partnership With Symbiant Following Successful Global GRC And Audit Software Implementation

Mantrac Group Renews Three-Year Partnership with Symbiant Following Successful Global GRC Implementation

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Symbiant, a world-leading, highly trusted, award-winning provider of Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC software ) and Audit Management software , is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Mantrac Group. Following a successful global rollout of Symbiant's agile GRC and Audit management platform, Mantrac has signed a new three-year agreement, demonstrating lasting confidence in the system's robust capabilities, flexibility, and efficiency.

When Mantrac Group first approached Symbiant, the objective was clear: to find flexible, integrated Risk Management Software and Audit Management solution that could scale across their international operations while staying within budget. Designed to enable organisations to achieve their objectives and streamline complex processes, Symbiant combines an extremely intuitive design with flexible architecture to ensure rapid adoption, seamless onboarding, and consistent performance, delivered affordably and often well below the expected budget. For Mantrac, this meant a platform that aligned effortlessly with their operational structure, reduced administrative burden, and brought clarity and control to their risk, audit, and compliance activities, without compromising on value.

Mantrac Group, a global leader in heavy machinery distribution and service, partnered with Symbiant to implement a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Audit solution tailored to their complex and evolving operational landscape. With a wide-reaching international presence, Mantrac required a flexible, scalable platform capable of supporting their risk, audit, and compliance frameworks across regions. Symbiant delivered, providing an agile, cost-effective solution that aligned seamlessly with their structure and met the unique demands of a truly global business.

This renewed three-year agreement affirms Symbiant's effectiveness in supporting Mantrac's complex operational structure and long-term governance objectives.

"Mantrac's decision to choose Symbiant underscores the system's adaptability and robust capabilities in meeting the unique requirements of various industries," stated Andrew Birch, CEO of Symbiant. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Mantrac and bolster their risk management, audit processes, and compliance management with our solution, which can be easily moulded to the client's exact requirements."

The implementation and rollout of Symbiant's agile system have strengthened Mantrac's risk management, streamlined audit processes, supported compliance management, and automated numerous time-consuming and manual tasks across the organisation. The satisfaction and cost savings that Mantrac Group have experienced using Symbiant over the past year paved the way for this new three-year contract, ensuring a continued partnership.

About Mantrac Group

Mantrac Group is a leading distributor of heavy equipment and power systems, operating across numerous countries in Africa, the Middle East, and North America. As an authorised dealer for Caterpillar, Mantrac supplies machinery and equipment for various industries, including construction, mining, agriculture, and energy. The group is renowned for its exceptional customer service, offering comprehensive solutions encompassing sales, rental, parts, and maintenance services.

About Symbiant

Symbiant is a world-leading, highly trusted, award-winning Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Audit software, designed to help organisations achieve objectives, reduce risk, and stay resilient with confidence, clarity, and within budget. Fully modular, agile, intuitive and easy to embed, Symbiant fits effortlessly around your existing structure, simplifying processes, breaking down silos, adapting to your exact requirements, and scaling seamlessly as your needs evolve.

Symbiant's optional AI Assistant is fully integrated and purpose-trained on real-world risk, audit, and compliance challenges. It understands your data while keeping it secure and private, helping to surface hidden threats and unidentified risks. It identifies root causes and predicts the consequences of failures, helping you understand how risks may cascade across your organisation and where additional vulnerabilities could emerge.

It effortlessly connects information across business functions, bringing together disconnected data from risk, audit, compliance, and other sources across your organisation to deliver actionable insights. Proven in complex environments and trusted by organisations of all sizes worldwide, Symbiant has been delivering the most powerful, flexible and affordable GRC solutions since 1999, starting at just £300/month with 10 user seats.

