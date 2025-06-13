Boulder Crest Foundation's Hero's Journey Story Challenge Honors PTG Day With Films Of Hope And Healing

Winning films highlight real-life journeys from trauma to triumph, reframing the national conversation around mental health.

- Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest FoundationBLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HERO'S JOURNEY STORY CHALLENGE COMMEMORATING NATIONAL POSTTRAUMATIC GROWTH DAYDirector Wray Sinclair's "Second Chance Rescue" Wins Top Honors in Short Film Contest for Its Powerful Portrait of Transformation.In honor of National Posttraumatic Growth (PTG ,) Day, formally recognized by Congress and observed annually on June 13, Boulder Crest Foundation in partnership with Atlantic Pictures and Tongal, is proud to announce the winners of the Hero's Journey: The Posttraumatic Growth Story Challenge,-a global short film contest celebrating true stories of turning struggle into strength.Founded by retired Navy EOD Master Chief Ken Falke, Boulder Crest Foundation is the global leader in PTG-based programs for veterans, service members, first responders, and their families. To date, the nonprofit has helped more than 160,000 individuals turn pain into purpose. Coined in 1995 by psychologist Dr. Richard Tedeschi, PTG refers to the positive psychological change that can occur following trauma.Boulder Crest Foundation's, CEO Josh Goldberg, states, "Our goal is to shift the trauma conversation-from what's broken to what's possible," adding, "Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools for healing, and these films bring that truth vividly to life.”The Hero's Journey Challenge invited filmmakers, content creators, and storytellers of all backgrounds to submit short films (20 minutes or less) that reflect the science and spirit of Posttraumatic Growth-the process of finding strength, purpose, and connection through adversity.Grand Prize – $10,000Second Chance Rescue – LA based director Wray Sinclair's, moving portrait of Jensen Ramos, who was sentenced to three life terms at age 17. His life began to transform when a dog rescue program, which visited his prison, introduced him to purpose, compassion, and the courage to change. In 2020 Governor Gavin Newsom commuted his sentence, giving him a second chance at redemption. Now a father, husband, and business owner, Ramos trains dogs and mentors others, living proof that redemption is possible. Click on the title to view film.Darren Goldberg, Partner & CEO, Atlantic Pictures adds,“Second Chance Rescue is a beautifully crafted and emotionally honest story. It exemplifies everything this challenge was created to celebrate.”Second Prize – $5,000The Inadequacy of Language In Life After Death – New York based director Lillie Wojcik Foster's deeply personal meditation on grief and memory, the film blends original music, voiceover, and mixed visuals to process the loss of the filmmaker's mother to cancer and the endurance that followed.Wendy Finerman, Academy Award-winning producer of Forrest Gump, and Hero's Journey juror notes,“Stories like these don't just heal audiences-they empower the storytellers. It's an honor to lift up these voices.”Third Prize – $2,500No Leg Power – Florida based Director Tristan Ortiz' powerful story of CJ Bellamy, a talented athlete with hopes of making the NBA until a tragic accident changed everything. That could have been the end of his story, but, for CJ, becoming a wheelchair user was the start of a new one. Through the fitness regimen CrossFit, CJ found renewed strength, and purpose.In addition to cash prizes, the three top films will be screened at a special Boulder Crest Foundation event this summer in New York City.Five additional filmmakers have been awarded $1,000 each for meaningfully exploring the domains of Posttraumatic Growth - Personal Strength, Deeper Relationships, Appreciation For Life, New Possibilities, and Spiritual/Existential Change. The five PTG Domain Award Winners are:The Audition (Personal Strength, Appreciation of Life) Directed by the Neymarc Brothers (Remy and Andrew Neymarc)DeafBlind Potter (New Possibilities, Spiritual/Existential Change) - Directed by Josh HerzogSecond Response (Deeper Relationships) - Directed by Tim YaoThe Art of Weightlessness (New Possibilities) - Directed by Moshe MahlerThree Stripes and Fifty Years Ago (Appreciation of Life) - Directed by Trisha NguyenJames DeJulio, CEO, Tongal, says,“This initiative proves storytelling can drive cultural change. We're proud to support creators using their voices to light the way forward.”In a time when mental health challenges, suicide, and isolation are on the rise, Posttraumatic Growth offers a new perspective - one that views trauma not as the end, but as the beginning of meaningful change.PTG Day honors the science and the stories of those who grow stronger, wiser, and more connected after adversity. By shifting the national conversation toward strength and possibility, these stories of Posttraumatic Growth remind us that healing is not only real - it's deeply human and profoundly hopeful.*Visit our website for further information and to watch the winning films -Media Contacts:Betsy Sherman | ... | 480-406-9556Teri Kane | ... | 917-692-1076Jennifer Grady | ... | 917-882-1373

