Cyprus Offers To Receive Diverted Royal Jordanian Flights Amid Regional Escalation


2025-06-13 07:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- Cyprus has offered to receive Royal Jordanian flights rerouted due to regional security concerns, and to provide full assistance to Jordanian passengers, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi in a phone call Thursday.
Safadi thanked Cyprus for the gesture, calling it a reflection of the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.
The ministers also discussed the wider fallout from Israel's strike on Iran, an attack Safadi condemned as a blatant act of aggression and a grave violation of international law and the sovereignty of a United Nations member state.
The two warned of the serious implications for regional stability and civilian air safety.

