DAM Capital Advisors Near Breakout Level: SEBI RA Krishna Pathak Highlights Bullish Technical Setup
DAM Capital Advisors is nearing a key breakout point and presents a potential upside opportunity, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.
At the time of writing, shares of DAM Capital Advisors were trading at ₹273.40, up 0.3% on the day.
At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹274.
Pathak noted that the stock has formed a round bottom pattern, rallied towards ₹300, and is now retesting the neckline breakout zone around ₹276–₹280-a bullish setup that may trigger momentum if it crosses the 9-week EMA at ₹280, which is acting as dynamic resistance.
He identified the ₹230–₹240 zone as an attractive accumulation area, with strong support near ₹200. While a dip to that level could lead to a deeper correction, current chart indicators suggest the stock is in an oversold zone, increasing the probability of a reversal.
Pathak set upside targets at ₹361, ₹390, and ₹423.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.
The stock has declined 28.6% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment