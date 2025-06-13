DAM Capital Advisors Near Breakout Level: SEBI RA Krishna Pathak Highlights Bullish Technical Setup

DAM Capital Advisors is nearing a key breakout point and presents a potential upside opportunity, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.

At the time of writing, shares of DAM Capital Advisors were trading at ₹273.40, up 0.3% on the day.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹274.

Pathak noted that the stock has formed a round bottom pattern, rallied towards ₹300, and is now retesting the neckline breakout zone around ₹276–₹280-a bullish setup that may trigger momentum if it crosses the 9-week EMA at ₹280, which is acting as dynamic resistance.

He identified the ₹230–₹240 zone as an attractive accumulation area, with strong support near ₹200. While a dip to that level could lead to a deeper correction, current chart indicators suggest the stock is in an oversold zone, increasing the probability of a reversal.

Pathak set upside targets at ₹361, ₹390, and ₹423.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has declined 28.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.