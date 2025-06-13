Kidzania Pauses 'Prophetic' Newspaper Ad After Air India Crash While Social Media Wonders, 'Was That A Sign?'
Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner heading from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off. Out of 242 people on board, only one survived.Also Read | Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: DVR recovered from debris of AI-171
The same morning, the Mid-Day ad promoted KidZania's Father's Day weekend event. The newspaper was featured in the newspaper distributed all over Gujarat.
It showed an Air India plane coming out of windows over a cartoon city, inviting kids to play pilot or cabin crew.
After the crash, many readers felt the cheerful image now looked haunting. People on social media were shocked by the timing, but all agreed the ad was planned in advance and purely coincidental.Also Read | What happened just before Air India crash? Lone survivor describes final moments
No one blamed KidZania or the newspaper. Still, the timing left many feeling unsettled. While the ad was meant to be playful, it turned eerie when Flight AI171 crashed just hours later.
One social media user wrote while sharing the ad,“Same airline. Same visual. How shocking & mysterious.”
While finding the coincidence“unbelievable”, one user wondered,“Was that a sign?”
Some called it the“height of coincidence” while others find it“shocking”.Also Read | Air India Crash: What is a black box, and why is it important?
“The otherwise harmless front-page KidZania ad in Mid-day today depicting the theme park has understandably created a flutter online in view of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Some say it was prophetic,” wrote another user.KidZania pauses ad
The image in the Mid-Day ad was part of a planned summer campaign by KidZania, nowhere linked to the Air India crash . According to KidZania India, the aircraft in the ad represents their Aviation Academy, run in partnership with Air India. It is used in all their centres globally.
This indoor theme park for children lets kids role-play real-life jobs like pilots, doctors and chefs. The Air India Academy at KidZania's Mumbai and Noida centres help children learn about aviation through fun, hands-on activities.Also Read | Final moments of Air India victims: Vijay Rupani seated, doc couple smiling
After the Flight AI171 crash, KidZania expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to the affected families. They clarified that the ad had been submitted much earlier.
“The advertisement was submitted well before the unfortunate event, as part of a pre-planned summer campaign. We remain sensitive to this tragedy and have paused any further promotion of the said visual," the company told NDTV.
