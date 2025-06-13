Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait DGCA Announces Canceling, Rescheduling Flights Due To Current Regional Conditions

2025-06-13 06:06:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday transferring, canceling and rescheduling several flights in Kuwait International Airport due to current situation in the region.
In a statement, the DGCA affirmed that it is coordinating with airlines arriving to and departing from the airport. (end)
