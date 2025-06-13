403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Countries React To Israeli Occupation Aggression On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Countries all over the world issued statements on Friday condemning and expressing concern over the Israeli occupation's aggression on Iran.
Russian Presidency Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov conveyed to the press Russia's condemnation of the escalation between Israeli occupation and Iran.
He added that President Vladimir Putin is following up with the situation and is warning against uncalculated consequences.
Foreign Minister of Belgium, Maxime Prevot, warned of this dangerous military escalation between the two, calling the Israeli occupation's attacks and Iranian retaliation a dangerous curve.
On social media platform X, the Foreign Minister expressed concern and called for self-discipline to avoid slipping into broader confrontation.
The French Foreign Ministry called for practicing self-restraint, avoiding escalating and activating diplomatic means to ease tensions and instate safety and stability in the area.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry, on its part, severely condemned the aggression calling it an infringement of international law and a provocation destabilizing the region.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya strongly condemned Israeli occupation's attacks on nuclear and military facilities in Iran, while pledging Japan's continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration.
"It is extremely regrettable that military means have been used while diplomatic efforts are continuing toward a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, including talks between the US and Iran. Japan strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation," Iwaya told a press conference.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said after expressing deep concern, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites."
New Delhi urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and utilize existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to work towards de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim voiced his country's strongly worded condemnation of the Israeli occupation's aggression calling it a dangerous and reckless step threatening regional stability.
As for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, it issued a statement denouncing this aggressive act and calling it illegitimate.
It further called for resolving conflicts via peaceful means and in accordance with international laws. (end)
kt
Russian Presidency Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov conveyed to the press Russia's condemnation of the escalation between Israeli occupation and Iran.
He added that President Vladimir Putin is following up with the situation and is warning against uncalculated consequences.
Foreign Minister of Belgium, Maxime Prevot, warned of this dangerous military escalation between the two, calling the Israeli occupation's attacks and Iranian retaliation a dangerous curve.
On social media platform X, the Foreign Minister expressed concern and called for self-discipline to avoid slipping into broader confrontation.
The French Foreign Ministry called for practicing self-restraint, avoiding escalating and activating diplomatic means to ease tensions and instate safety and stability in the area.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry, on its part, severely condemned the aggression calling it an infringement of international law and a provocation destabilizing the region.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya strongly condemned Israeli occupation's attacks on nuclear and military facilities in Iran, while pledging Japan's continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration.
"It is extremely regrettable that military means have been used while diplomatic efforts are continuing toward a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, including talks between the US and Iran. Japan strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation," Iwaya told a press conference.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said after expressing deep concern, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites."
New Delhi urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and utilize existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to work towards de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim voiced his country's strongly worded condemnation of the Israeli occupation's aggression calling it a dangerous and reckless step threatening regional stability.
As for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, it issued a statement denouncing this aggressive act and calling it illegitimate.
It further called for resolving conflicts via peaceful means and in accordance with international laws. (end)
kt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment