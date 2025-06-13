403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC States Condemn Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran, Urge De-Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) countries have strongly condemned the Israeli occupation airstrike on Iran, expressing deep concern over the growing regional escalation and calling for immediate international action to prevent further instability and escalation.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain each issued separate statements on Friday, denouncing the attack as a serious violation of Iranian sovereignty and a breach of international law and norms.
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned what it called "blatant Israeli aggression" against Iranian territory, affirming that the attacks violate international laws and conventions.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the international community and the UN Security Council bear a major responsibility to stop the assault and prevent a wider conflict.
The UAE condemned the Israeli military operation in the strongest terms and voiced grave concern over the escalation's potential impact on regional security, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of maximum restraint, dialogue, and adherence to international law as the only viable path toward resolving current crises.
The UAE also called on the UN Security Council to take swift and necessary steps to ensure a ceasefire and restore international peace and security.
Qatar also described the Israeli attack as a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of international law, and the Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation and deep concern, warning that the aggression reflects a recurring pattern of hostile policies that undermine regional peace efforts.
Qatar reiterated its opposition to all forms of violence and urged the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibility to halt such acts.
Oman echoed these concerns, denouncing the strikes as a dangerous and reckless escalation that targeted sovereign Iranian sites and caused casualties.
Oman described the attack as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, and a continuation of unacceptable aggressive behavior that undermines regional stability, and Muscat called for a firm and clear international stance to end this dangerous trajectory and preserve diplomatic solutions.
Bahrain also strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's attack on Iran and warned of its grave implications for regional security and stability in the Middle East.
In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate end to the military escalation and urged all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid actions that could further undermine peace, and reaffirmed Bahrain's firm stance in favor of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.
The condemnation comes after Iranian state media confirmed that Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas killed numerous civilians and senior military officials, while also damaging key nuclear facilities and residential neighborhoods.
The unified reaction from GCC countries highlights the growing alarm in the region over the risk of wider conflict and underscores a collective call for diplomacy and de-escalation. (end)
kt
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain each issued separate statements on Friday, denouncing the attack as a serious violation of Iranian sovereignty and a breach of international law and norms.
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned what it called "blatant Israeli aggression" against Iranian territory, affirming that the attacks violate international laws and conventions.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the international community and the UN Security Council bear a major responsibility to stop the assault and prevent a wider conflict.
The UAE condemned the Israeli military operation in the strongest terms and voiced grave concern over the escalation's potential impact on regional security, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of maximum restraint, dialogue, and adherence to international law as the only viable path toward resolving current crises.
The UAE also called on the UN Security Council to take swift and necessary steps to ensure a ceasefire and restore international peace and security.
Qatar also described the Israeli attack as a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of international law, and the Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation and deep concern, warning that the aggression reflects a recurring pattern of hostile policies that undermine regional peace efforts.
Qatar reiterated its opposition to all forms of violence and urged the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibility to halt such acts.
Oman echoed these concerns, denouncing the strikes as a dangerous and reckless escalation that targeted sovereign Iranian sites and caused casualties.
Oman described the attack as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, and a continuation of unacceptable aggressive behavior that undermines regional stability, and Muscat called for a firm and clear international stance to end this dangerous trajectory and preserve diplomatic solutions.
Bahrain also strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's attack on Iran and warned of its grave implications for regional security and stability in the Middle East.
In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate end to the military escalation and urged all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid actions that could further undermine peace, and reaffirmed Bahrain's firm stance in favor of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.
The condemnation comes after Iranian state media confirmed that Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas killed numerous civilians and senior military officials, while also damaging key nuclear facilities and residential neighborhoods.
The unified reaction from GCC countries highlights the growing alarm in the region over the risk of wider conflict and underscores a collective call for diplomacy and de-escalation. (end)
kt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment