Israel Strikes Iran, Imposes Lockdown On West Bank Amid Escalating Tensions


2025-06-13 06:06:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation has launched a large-scale aerial operation against Iran, targeting the country's nuclear facilities and long-range missiles infrastructure, and imposed a full lockdown on the occupied West Bank, severely restricting the movement of Palestinians.
The operation, which the occupation called "Operation Rising Lion," began early Friday with five waves of airstrikes targeting dozens of military and nuclear sites across Iran.
According to the Israeli occupation's officials, over 200 warplanes were involved in the operation, which resulted in the deaths of senior military and nuclear figures.
Military sources cited by the occupation's 'Israeli Army Radio' estimated that the fighting could continue for at least two weeks, with expectations that Iran's response may include multiple waves of ballistic missile attacks.
The Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video statement, warned the public to remain in shelters and confirmed that the strikes had taken out several top Iranian commanders.
In tandem with the attack on Iran, the occupation's military declared a complete closure of the West Bank, and the so-called "military governor of the West Bank," IDF Central Command Chief Major-General Avi Bluth, ordered an immediate lockdown on Palestinian cities until further notice, citing security assessments.
The occupation's forces reportedly sealed off all checkpoints and iron gates at the entrances of towns and cities, preventing Palestinians from leaving their areas.
The Israeli occupation media reported that additional forces were deployed throughout the West Bank and along border areas, and that settlements in the occupied territory were placed on high alert.
The military escalation comes amid heightened regional tensions, with growing international concerns over the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East. (end)
