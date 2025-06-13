Airis NEO P40000: Redefining Disposable Vapes, Delivering A Premium Experience Of Pure And Smooth Vaping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading brand in the global vaping industry, Airis once again redefines industry expectations with the launch of its latest flagship product, the NEO P40000. This revolutionary product integrates an intelligent monitoring system, triple-core ultra-fast vaporization, five-level nicotine adjustment, and 15 authentic flavors, it not only redefines the user experience of disposable e-cigarettes but also leads global users into a new era of“smart, premium, and long-lasting” vaping.









(Airis NEO P40000 NEO, Born to sparkle)

Driven by innovation, providing users with an authentic vaping experience - Airis' brand mission

With more than ten years of experience in the vape industry, Airis has always adhered to the principle of“quality first, reputation first” and strictly follows international standards such as FDA, GMP, and ISO9001 to ensure the safety and excellent quality of each product. With advanced R&D capabilities and a global perspective, Airis is deeply connected to user feedback from multiple regions around the world and is committed to bringing a pure and healthy vaping experience to global users.

1. One is enough, enjoy 40,000 puffs

The Airis NEO P40000 features a high-capacity battery and efficient e-liquid storage structure, delivering up to 40,000 puffs of battery life. Whether for daily use or travel, there's no need to worry about the hassle of frequent device replacements, allowing you to truly enjoy the peace of mind and convenience of“just one device, all the way through.”

2. Triple-core structure, unleashing pure flavor

The built-in advanced triple coil vaping system provides even heat conduction and faster heating, resulting in a delicate vaporization of the e-liquid. Every puff gives you a more authentic taste, especially with complex flavors, accurately reproducing the original flavor settings of the flavoring artist and providing the ultimate satisfaction for discerning taste buds.

3. Smart triple display, status at a glance

The NEO P40000 integrates a smart chip that supports real-time display of battery level, e-liquid remaining, and nicotine strength, allowing users to monitor device status at all times. No more sudden battery drain or empty e-liquid concerns-truly achieving“what you see is what you get,” enhancing efficiency and trust.

4. Five-level nicotine adjustment, tailored to your every need

The innovative five-level adjustable nicotine output function allows users to effortlessly switch between a gentle, smooth experience and a powerful release. Whether waking up in the morning or relieving stress at night, each inhalation is customized to match your current physical condition and psychological needs.

5. Precise puff tracking for a more scientific experience

The NEO P40000 is equipped with a high-precision puff monitoring system that records every puff with accuracy down to 0.1 seconds. This not only allows users to visually track usage frequency but also helps those with planned smoking cessation or replacement goals manage intake rhythms, achieving quantified usage and scientific reduction.

6. Three-level airflow adjustment slider for customizable draw resistance

The device features a 3-level airflow adjustment slider at the bottom, allowing users to flexibly adjust inhalation resistance according to personal preferences. Whether you prefer smooth, open deep inhalations or tight, gentle puffs, the NEO P40000 delivers the perfect inhalation experience.

7. Twenty custom flavors, each one worth anticipating

Crafted by Airis' professional flavor development team, the 20 carefully selected flavors range from juicy fruit aromas and refreshing mint to classic tobacco. Combined with the flavor release power of the three-core technology, each flavor showcases unique layers and a lingering aftertaste, offering not just an inhalation experience but a delightful flavor journey.

User Value and Scenarios

Daily commuting/study and work: Low-frequency switching with high battery life supports all-day use without hassle

Long-distance travel/business trips: One device easily handles multiple days of travel

High-intensity stress relief scenarios: Quickly delivers an immersive experience in BOOST mode

Alternative to traditional cigarettes: Adjustable nicotine levels and puff count monitoring, suitable for gradual replacement use

User feedback:

“It took me two whole weeks to finish one pod-it's so convenient! And the flavor didn't fade at all; it stayed consistent throughout.”

- Kevin | Los Angeles, California | Commuter User

“BOOST mode is super impactful! It's way more intense than any other devices I've used before.”

- Ali | Dubai | Traditional Cigarette to vape user

“I have very high standards for flavor, and the NEO's triple coil system delivers a smooth yet rich taste. Especially the fruit series-it's a pleasant surprise.”

- Mia | Jakarta | Flavor-focused user

“I love the side knob for adjusting draw resistance. A simple twist lets me switch from a light draw to a deep draw-I adjust it based on my mood every time.”

- John | New York | Heavy user

“The battery and e-liquid level displays are incredibly practical. I used to run out of battery or e-liquid halfway through, but that's completely avoided this time.”

- Emma | Toronto | Female user

Brand Commitment and Future Outlook

Airis adheres to the spirit of continuous innovation and continuous improvement of the user experience, always focusing on safety and quality to create industry-leading smart vaping products. The release of the NEO P40000 is an important milestone for Airis in its move towards the intelligent and personalized high-end market. In the future, Airis will continue to focus on research and development, innovation, and dedication to becoming a trusted leader in vape brands for users around the world.

