Josh Maraney Shares 450+ Free Videos To Teach Digital Marketing

Josh Maraney Surpasses 67,000 TikTok Followers and 20,000 on Instagram as His Free Marketing Videos Reach Millions Online

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Josh Maraney, CEO of the digital marketing agency Top Click, has surpassed 67,000 followers on TikTok and 20,000 on Instagram. This milestone reflects his continued focus on sharing free, practical content covering search engine optimisation (SEO ), Google Ads , social media strategy, and artificial intelligence tools.Consistent Growth Across PlatformsMaraney has published more than 450 short-form educational videos to date. His content, which receives millions of views globally, provides practical digital marketing insights aimed at small business owners, freelancers, and marketers. He releases new videos daily across TikTok and Instagram.Focus on Accessible EducationRather than monetising the content or using it for lead generation, the intent behind these videos is educational. The content is designed to support individuals who are unable to access or afford agency-level services, particularly in regions where small businesses often face high fees from underperforming or unregulated service providers.Two Decades of Experience and a Global Client BaseJosh Maraney brings over 20 years of experience in digital marketing. Throughout his career, he has helped hundreds of clients and customers across the globe grow their businesses using performance-driven strategies. His digital marketing agency, Top Click, is based in South Africa but works with companies worldwide, offering SEO, paid search, and AI-driven marketing services built around real results.The success of his content reflects not just his experience, but his ability to simplify digital marketing and make it useful for a wider audience. His platforms have become learning hubs for thousands of entrepreneurs, side hustlers, and marketers who rely on his free content to guide their strategies.A Trusted Voice in a Noisy IndustryIn a space where misinformation and hype are common, Josh has become known for delivering straightforward, honest, and useful content. His growing following is not just a vanity metric. It is a signal that people are hungry for credible information and practical support.Josh's content is helping reshape how people learn digital marketing. And for many, it is providing a path to grow their business or career without needing to rely on expensive agencies or unproven gurus.To follow Josh Maraney and access free daily lessons, visit:Instagram: @topclickmediasaTikTok: @joshuamaraneyWebsite:

