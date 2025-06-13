MONSTER ENERGY RECHARGES WITH BIG3 FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE SEASON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Once again, we're hyped to have Monster returning as a valued partner for the fifth consecutive year," said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. "Thank you to Rodney, Dan, and everyone at Monster for their continued support and for making this a reality. Even after five years, it's amazing to get this level of engagement from a brand that we love and that fits perfectly in the DNA of the BIG3. I look forward to all of our fans experiencing another summer of Monster Energy and the BIG3 beginning June 14."

As always, Monster Energy's brand presence will be felt across all ten hosting arenas this season, as they continue to be a staple of the BIG3 fan experience. Fans can expect product giveaways, performances by Monster Energy's Breakers and BMX bikers, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with BIG3 players and coaches, and of course, the fabulous Monster Energy Girls.

"BIG3 just fits into the Monster DNA," said Monster Energy's Global CMO Dan McHugh. "We are stoked to be back for our fifth year. As long as Big3 keeps serving up the frenetic action, keeps pioneering this sport, and keeps bringing the fire – we'll keep coming back."

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league (certified by ByBlack), the first professional sports league with a Black commissioner, the first basketball league with female head coaches, and the first professional sports league to allow the use of CBD.

In 2024, Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

