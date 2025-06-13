Uzbekistan, Oman Deepen Economic Ties With New Trade And Investment Initiatives
As part of the official program, ministers of investment, industry, and trade (IIT) of both countries held a meeting and discussed key areas of cooperation. Topics included boosting mutual trade, attracting investments, and enhancing industrial collaboration.
The central event was the 5th meeting of the Uzbekistan–Oman Intergovernmental Commission, during which the two sides reviewed the implementation status of existing agreements and outlined new measures to accelerate joint projects.
The program continued with a business forum that brought together more than 50 companies from both countries. Participants presented investment initiatives in sectors such as information and communication technologies (ICT), education, food processing, agriculture, and tourism - highlighting the growing potential for cross-sector collaboration.
The forum concluded with B2B and B2G meetings, providing a platform for establishing new business partnerships and identifying specific areas for cooperation. The event wrapped up with the signing of the official Protocol of the 5th Intergovernmental Commission meeting, setting the framework for further economic engagement between Uzbekistan and Oman.
This comprehensive exchange underlines both countries' commitment to strengthening strategic ties and promoting sustainable economic development through international cooperation.
