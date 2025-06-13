Azerbaijan To Build 90 Renewable Energy Plants In Garabagh And East Zangazur

Azerbaijan continues to accelerate its green energy transition with an ambitious plan to construct 90 renewable energy plants across the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions by 2030, according to Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, who spoke at the 10th annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Brussels, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%