Saudi FM Discusses Israeli Attack On Iran With Jordanian, Egyptian Counterparts


2025-06-13 05:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate phone calls on Friday with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the recent Israeli occupation attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran and its broader regional implications.
According to statements from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal spoke with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, as well as Bader Abdelatty, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration.
The discussions focused on the repercussions of the Israeli occupation airstrikes and the potential impact on regional security and stability.
The ministers also reviewed ongoing efforts to contain the de-escalation and tensions across the region, and both calls underscored the importance of coordination and diplomacy in preventing further deterioration of the situation.
The outreach comes amid heightened concern in the region following the Israeli occupation airstrikes that targeted multiple sites in Iran, resulting in casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. (end) kns

