Kuwait Airways Affirms Normal Operations As Per Schedule

2025-06-13 05:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced Friday that all flights are fully operational and running as scheduled with operational departments working at full force and readiness to respond to any situation requiring alternative plans as per safety standards.
The national carrier mentioned in a press release that it is monitoring the situation and will coordinate directly with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and concerned authorities in regards to any developments.
The airways will be be making announcements in case of any change on flights through its official channels and through contacting travelers via their recorded contact information. (end)
