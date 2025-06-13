UAE: Travellers Flying Out Of Country Express Anxiety Following Ahmedabad Crash

Passengers flying out of the UAE expressed concern and anxiety following news of a plane crash at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Despite the tragic incident , manyy travellers said they decided to continue with their travel plans.

Shah, a gold trader from Sharjah, was among those preparing to board a late-night flight when he first learned of the crash . He was shopping for gifts and getting ready for his trip when he saw the news on his phone.

“I just saw the news on my phone while packing. I was about to cancel the trip. But, later I realise it was just the fear getting the best of me," said Shah.

He had been looking forward to the trip for weeks, eager to reunite with his family in Ahmedabad after nearly a year apart. While the news did unsettle him, he decided to go ahead with his travel plans.

“It did shake me a little, but I haven't seen my family in almost a year," he said.“I reminded myself that such incidents are rare," he added, praying that they all reach the destination safely.

Passengers were glued to their phones, constantly refreshing news updates.

"Everyone's checking their phones," Shah noted. "No one's talking much. The mood is quiet, and it's clear that the crash is on everyone's mind."

One other passenger, travelling on the same flight, reflected on the broader impact of the tragedy on the community.

“I can't imagine what the victims' families are going through right now,” said the traveller who wished to remain anonymous.“My heart goes out to them. May they find strength, and may such incidents never happen again.”

The memory of the crash still fresh in their minds, passengers admitted that even the smallest turbulence now made them "feel scared and uneasy".

"It's hard to shake off the fear when something like this happens in your city.”

Despite the tragedy, most passengers remained confident in air travel's safety. "We're just hoping everyone arrives safely,” Shah added.“When you compare it to road or sea travel, air travel is still the safest option.”