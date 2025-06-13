UAE Airlines Suspend, Cancel Flights To 9 Destinations After Countries Close Airspaces

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

UAE airlines have suspended flights to four destinations - Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran - on Friday in the wake of rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The carriers also announced flight cancellations to as many as five other destinations across the Middle East and Caucasian regions after several countries closed their airspaces.

Recommended For You Air India plane crash: Operations resume at Ahmedabad airport UAE: Some retired citizens struggle with cost of living, lawmaker calls for support

Israel launched strikes on Iran early Friday, marking one of the most dramatic escalations in the two countries' long-standing shadow war. Codenamed 'Rising Lion', the offensive targeted high-value sites including missile factories and nuclear facilities. The strikes left top Iranian military leaders dead, with Iran vowing a 'harsh' response.

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) website listed dozens of departures and arrivals as cancelled on Friday. Most of the cancellations include flights heading to or arriving from countries like Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Israel. Multiple flydubai, Emirates and Etihad flights to Iranian cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, Lar, Kish Island, and Bandar Abbas were also cancelled. Flights from these cities to Dubai were also not operating.

Similarly, flights to and from Baghdad and Basra in Iraq were cancelled. The same was seen with flights to Amman in Jordan and Beirut in Lebanon, where services by flydubai were either cancelled or not listed for the day.

Dubai airport authorities further announced some flights at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International stand cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authorities said they are working to manage the disruption and support affected guests. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for latest updates and rebooking options before heading to the airport.“Our teams are on hand to assist impacted guests,” they added.



EY595 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) – Cancelled

EY596 from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Cancelled

EY593 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) – Delayed by approximately 4 hours

EY594 from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Delayed by approximately 4 hours

EY597 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) – Delayed by approximately 12 hours EY598 from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Delayed by approximately 12 hours

List of affected flightsEtihadEmirates

June 13



EK945/EK946 from Dubai to Basra to Dubai

EK943/EK944 from Dubai to Baghdad to Dubai

EK979/EK978 from Dubai to Tehran to Dubai

EK980 from Tehran to Dubai

EK903/EK904 from Dubai to Amman to Dubai

EK905/EK906 from Dubai to Amman to Dubai

EK957/EK958 from Dubai to Beirut to Dubai EK953/EK954 from Dubai to Beirut to Dubai

June 14

EK977/EK978 from Dubai to Tehran to Dubai

Flydubai

Meanwhile, flydubai said that due to the temporary closure of airspace over Iran and Israel in the early hours of 13 June, some flydubai flights have been impacted.

“Flights to Amman, Beirut, Damascus, Iran and Israel have been suspended and a number of flights have been cancelled, rerouted or have returned to their destination of origin. We are monitoring the situation in the region closely and adjusting our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected,” said the Dubai-based carrier.

Air Arabia has also annoounced that it is temporarily cancelling flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Russia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.

The ariline said that some other flights may face delays or rerouting, advising passengers to check flight status at airarabia or contact their call centre.

Affected customers will be notified directly, the airline underlined.