Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Dubai's Indian Residents Pay Tribute To Victims

In a tribute to the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, members of the Indian community observed a minute's silence at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday.

The gathering, originally convened to launch the 11th International Day of Yoga in Sharjah, also had a somber tone as residents reflected on the victims of the Air India crash.

Addressing the attendees, Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, requested the audience to pay their respects.

“Considering the huge disaster that has happened just about a couple of hours back in Ahmedabad, I would request everybody to rise for a minute's silence in honour of the departed souls,” he said, inviting the audience to pay their respects.

The overall mood was subdued as Indian residents in the emirate learnt of one of their homeland's worst aviation tragedies in recent memory. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed on Thursday morning, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight, bound for London, had 232 passengers and 10 crew members on board. According to initial reports, there were no survivors.

Wellness and unity through yoga

Meanwhile, encouraging residents to find inner peace, the Indian mission launched the International Day of Yoga in alignment with the UAE's Year of Community.

This year's event will take place in Sharjah at the Expo Centre on Saturday, June 21, from 5pm to 7pm, and is open to people of all nationalities.

The mission is expecting approximately 5,000 participants to attend the rejuvenating session. Those interested can register by scanning a QR code or visiting the official registration website:

Speaking about the significance of the event, the Consul General noted that yoga is a timeless gift from India to the world and continues to foster wellness and unity across cultures.

Satish Sivan said,“The interest and the participation has been growing year on year. Last year we had about 6000 people at least joining us at the World Trade Center in Dubai. This year we are doing it in Sharjah.”

“There's a lot of Indian community, which calls Sharjah their home. We thought it would be apt to take yoga to the Indian community in Sharjah. It is open for everybody in all across UAE. We hope to have good participation from the Indian community and also the wider international community. We know that yoga is today treasure for the whole world, and it is practiced across the world. We know that there are a lot of yoga enthusiasts across nationalities, and we hope to have all of them join us on that. Our website is now open.”

He also added,“We have provision for yoga mats as well. Also, registration will help in securing a reserved space.”