India Plane Crash: Pakistan PM Sharif Offers Prayers To Those Affected By 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

India Plane Crash: Pakistan PM Sharif Offers Prayers To Those Affected By 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'


2025-06-13 04:26:06
[Editor's Note: Follow KT's live blog for all the latest updates on the Ahmedabad plane crash.]

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday.

"Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," Sharif said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he was "saddened" by the plane crash.

"Condolences over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief," Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, he said on X.

(With inputs from AFP)

