Emaar Rolls Out VYOM To Reinvent Property Resale

Emaar Properties today unveiled VYOM, its global digital platform for reselling homes, offering users a streamlined, secure and transparent alternative to conventional resale methods. The platform enables homeowners and investors to list properties, upload images and directly manage buyer inquiries through a single online portal, granting full autonomy over the resale process.

Emaar's founder, Mohamed Ali Alabbar, described VYOM as more than a tool-it represents a shift in resale thinking, prioritising autonomy, trust and speed for customers. The launch follows Emaar's ongoing digital transformation, tailored to overcome persistent challenges in the resale market such as inconsistent pricing, low visibility and poor stakeholder communication.

Through VYOM, Emaar emphasises a user-centric, end-to-end experience aimed at making resale more efficient and equitable by eliminating intermediaries. Users retain full control-from crafting detailed listings and uploading high-quality images to managing direct interactions with potential buyers.

The platform is currently operational and accessible worldwide. Initially focused on resale, VYOM is slated to expand to rental listings, potentially accompanied by a dedicated mobile app, signalling Emaar's ambition to embed the platform into its broader property lifecycle offerings.

Industry insiders note that Emaar's move places pressure on other major developers to adopt similar digital-first initiatives. One source told Gulf News that with VYOM now live,“there will be intense pressure on other developers to follow suit,” particularly as overseas investors seek direct digital channels.

Dubai's property market has shown resilience, with sales rising and investor sentiment remaining positive. Emaar aims to capitalise on this momentum by enhancing transparency and streamlining the transaction chain, directly addressing long-standing sector pain points.

Emaar's redesigned resale process reflects a broader industry trend toward digitalisation. Other regional developers, including Damac, have similarly launched e‐commerce property services with virtual tours and online reservation features. VYOM distinguishes itself by focusing squarely on after-sales transactions, offering a frictionless model that benefits all stakeholders.

Market analysts commend the move as a logical evolution aligned with global proptech trends. One noted that Emaar, with extensive overseas clientele, is well placed to introduce a global digital resale channel. This could boost liquidity and reduce reliance on broker networks.

As Emaar refines VYOM's design, the platform will be monitored closely for broader industry uptake. The planned integration of rental listings and a mobile app will be pivotal to its long-term adoption. For now, VYOM positions Emaar at the forefront of digitising home resale, catering to evolving homeowner and investor expectations.

