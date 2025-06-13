Dubai Opens Public‐Sector Doors To Skilled Expats

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has unveiled a landmark recruitment drive, inviting skilled expatriates to fill key roles across public-sector departments with monthly salaries reaching AED 40,000. The official Dubai Careers Portal currently lists ten positions spanning healthcare, education, IT, infrastructure, social welfare and urban planning, signalling a strategic move to diversify talent in government ranks.

Audit Manager roles in energy and industry auditing, Air Traffic Controller posts at Dubai International Airport, and a Head of Infrastructure Operations are among the high-profile vacancies offering top-tier compensation. Functionally, these posts could include professional requirements such as seven to ten years of experience, relevant advanced degrees, and corresponding global certifications. Salaries vary by role-some exceed AED 40,000-while others, like Case Management or childcare supervision, offer between AED 10,000 and AED 20,000.

Dubai's move signals a new era in its public-service landscape. Historically restricted to Emiratis, government roles are now accessible to non‐nationals-a shift aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in areas critical to the emirate's strategic vision. Openings span 45 government departments, encompassing health, education, technology, urban development and cultural heritage.

Candidates must apply via Dubai Careers Portal, where the process-from CV submission to application tracking and interview scheduling-has been streamlined. The portal emphasises transparency and accessibility, underscoring the government's intent to broaden its talent acquisition pool.

Labour analysts note that professional salaries across Dubai typically range from AED 10,000 at entry-level to AED 40,000 for senior roles, with department heads and specialised professionals often exceeding this threshold. Against this backdrop, the AED 40,000 cap in government roles aligns with private-sector compensation at senior levels, particularly for strategic and executive-level posts.

For expatriates, public-sector employment brings enhanced job security, comprehensive benefits and stability-advantages difficult to match in the private sector. These perks, combined with salary parity, are attracting seasoned professionals who may have routinely secured higher pay in private firms but now seek state‐backed employment.

Officials within the recruitment drive highlight the dual goals of optimising government performance and fostering multicultural synergy. Dubai's leadership sees merit in blending global expertise with local insights to advance infrastructure management, healthcare delivery, education systems and citizen services. Recruiting at this scale may signal a soft pivot in policy-granting expats limited access to government roles previously reserved for citizens, while safeguarding national workforce priorities through targeted quotas and strict selection criteria.

Critics argue the move presents a challenge: balancing citizen employment quotas with expat appointments. According to established Emirati employment frameworks, certain public-sector roles remain reserved, while others are being selectively opened to qualified professionals from abroad. Analysts caution that this expansion must comply with Emiratisation objectives to prevent disruptions in youth employment schemes.

Mid-career professionals in fields such as engineering, finance and healthcare stand to gain. A mid-level civil engineer, for instance, may earn AED 20,000–AED 40,000-a figure that mirrors both private-sector packages and the upper salary tiers in public service roles. The AED 40,000 ceiling is positioned to attract the same calibre of talent now shaping Dubai's AI, sustainability and infrastructure-enhancement ambitions.

This recruitment wave coincides with the emirate's long-term urban and economic strategies, such as Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and UAE Centennial 2071, which demand leadership in transport, social infrastructure and digital governance. Government departments are thus seeking professionals capable of steering data‐driven policymaking, overseeing public service delivery and managing major capital projects.

Dubai's public sector is making a strategic pivot to draw global talent and elevate capabilities across critical service areas. With lucrative compensation, transparent recruitment and an open application portal, the initiative offers a compelling proposition for qualified expats. The move also reflects a broader ambition-crafting a progressive, efficient and internationally aligned government apparatus, while maintaining commitment to national employment priorities.

