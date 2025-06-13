Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Strongly Condemns And Denounces Israeli Attack On Iran


2025-06-13 04:01:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Qatar considers the assault a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, as well as a clear breach of international law and its established principles.
The State of Qatar voices its grave concern over this dangerous escalation, which forms part of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional peace and stability and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.
The State of Qatar underscores the urgent need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to act swiftly to halt these Israeli violations.
The State of Qatar reaffirms its firm position in rejecting all forms of violence, and reiterates its call for restraint and the avoidance of escalation that could widen the scope of conflict and undermine regional security and stability

