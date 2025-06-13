Jordan Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Iran

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Jordan on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah warned of the consequences of such escalatory actions, saying they threaten regional security and stability and risk exacerbating tensions.Qudah reiterated the importance of respecting international law and underscored the international community's responsibility particularly the UN Security Council to act swiftly to halt such attacks, prevent their recurrence, and avoid further escalation.