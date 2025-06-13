403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUROGRIP TYRES Partners With HONDA TAIWAN
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 13th June 2025: EUROGRIP, a global two-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Limited, today announced its official integration into the after-sales service network of Honda Taiwan Co., Ltd. This collaboration has further strengthened EUROGRIP's presence in Asia's fast-evolving mobility market.
As part of the partnership, EUROGRIP's premium motorcycle tyre range PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND will now be available across all authorized Honda Motorcycle service centres in Taiwan. This strategic collaboration strengthens EUROGRIP's presence in one of Asia's most vibrant two-wheeler markets, giving riders access to high-performance tyres backed by global R&D, advanced technology and track-tested performance.
Mr. T K Ravi, Chief Operating Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said,“This partnership with Honda Taiwan is a proud milestone for us, as we expand our footprint across key Asian markets. It reflects the growing trust in the EUROGRIP brand and our commitment to delivering world-class products and service support. We are excited to see early momentum and remain committed to building lasting value through innovation, performance and partnership.”
Mr. P Madhavan, Executive Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said,“Building Eurogrip as a strong global consumer brand and expanding to global markets is a key agenda for us, we have set our path right to fulfil these ambitions. This partnership with Honda Taiwan is indeed a feather in our cap. We are glad our flagship steel radial products are gaining such remarkable acceptance.”
Mr. Renato Zilli, Commercial Director, TVS Srichakra Ltd, Milan Centre, said,“We have consistently strengthened our presence across the globe. Eurogrip tyres are developed with tyre technology that's truly world-class and are built for high performance. Our technology is complemented by meticulous testing methodologies, such is our focus on product performance that's yielding results. This Eurogrip & Honda Taiwan partnership is a testament to our product quality & ability to offer top notch two-wheeler tyres.”
With this partnership, EUROGRIP furthers its mission of becoming a trusted name for performance-conscious riders in global markets. The brand will work closely with Honda Taiwan to roll out training resources and consumer engagement programs that will help elevate the riding experience for customers.
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 3 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
As part of the partnership, EUROGRIP's premium motorcycle tyre range PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND will now be available across all authorized Honda Motorcycle service centres in Taiwan. This strategic collaboration strengthens EUROGRIP's presence in one of Asia's most vibrant two-wheeler markets, giving riders access to high-performance tyres backed by global R&D, advanced technology and track-tested performance.
Mr. T K Ravi, Chief Operating Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said,“This partnership with Honda Taiwan is a proud milestone for us, as we expand our footprint across key Asian markets. It reflects the growing trust in the EUROGRIP brand and our commitment to delivering world-class products and service support. We are excited to see early momentum and remain committed to building lasting value through innovation, performance and partnership.”
Mr. P Madhavan, Executive Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said,“Building Eurogrip as a strong global consumer brand and expanding to global markets is a key agenda for us, we have set our path right to fulfil these ambitions. This partnership with Honda Taiwan is indeed a feather in our cap. We are glad our flagship steel radial products are gaining such remarkable acceptance.”
Mr. Renato Zilli, Commercial Director, TVS Srichakra Ltd, Milan Centre, said,“We have consistently strengthened our presence across the globe. Eurogrip tyres are developed with tyre technology that's truly world-class and are built for high performance. Our technology is complemented by meticulous testing methodologies, such is our focus on product performance that's yielding results. This Eurogrip & Honda Taiwan partnership is a testament to our product quality & ability to offer top notch two-wheeler tyres.”
With this partnership, EUROGRIP furthers its mission of becoming a trusted name for performance-conscious riders in global markets. The brand will work closely with Honda Taiwan to roll out training resources and consumer engagement programs that will help elevate the riding experience for customers.
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 3 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment