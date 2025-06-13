MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA)

--

1961 -- State of Kuwait joined the UN International Labor Organization (ILO). All of 295 ILO members approved Kuwait's membership.

1964 -- Salmiya Sporting Club established and based in Samliya Area.

1965 -- Al-Nasser Sporting Club established and based in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Area.

1979 -- State of Kuwait and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signed an agreement to build headquarters of the fund in Kuwait.

1982 -- Kuwait national football team participated in the 12th FIFA World Cup in Spain. The team had a 1-1 draw against Czechoslovakia, lost 4-1 to France and lost 0-1 to England.

1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law to establish Kuwait Investment Authority, which managed on behalf of the government investments of the State reserve and the Future Generations Fund, as well as other funds assigned by the Minister of Finance.

2001 -- OPEC Fund for International Development's Ministerial Council elected, during a meeting in Austria, State of Kuwait to chair the council for a one-year term.

2008 -- Qadsia SC won the Asian handball champions league back-to-back after beating Sulaibikhat SC 32-28.

2016 -- Kuwait Municipal Council approved a resolution to provide free internet service in public markets.

2017 -- The World Summit on the Information Society gave its annual award to Dr. Salah Al-Najem of Kuwait for his project: E-Learning and Virtual Classroom.

2019 -- State of Kuwait released a statement as President of the UN Security Council on cooperation with the Arab League. The statement was released while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah was chairing a session between the UNSC and Arab League.

2023 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced operation of a new strategic 40-inch-wide gas pipeline extending from northern Kuwait operations area to Ahmadi Port.

2023 -- Amiri Decree assigned Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as Prime Minister with a task of forming a government.

2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked agreement with GCC interconnect authority worth KD 35 million to boost the interconnecting system. (end) nsn