Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Israeli Attack On Iranian Territory
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.
The State of Qatar expressed its deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which comes in the context of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten the security and stability of the region and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and reaching diplomatic solutions.
The State of Qatar stresses the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibility to urgently stop these Israeli violations.
The State of Qatar reiterates its firm position rejecting all forms of violence and calling for restraint and avoiding escalation that would expand the scope of the conflict and undermine security and stability in the region.
