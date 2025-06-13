UNRYO Joins TM Forum To Transform Operations With Topology Fabric And Agentic AI

Unryo Logo

Unryo joins TM Forum to bring agentic AI and topology-powered automation to telcos, MSPs, and enterprises-accelerating RCA and intelligent operations.

- Michel Foix

MONTREAL, CANADA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unryo, a leader in AI-powered network operations, today announced its membership in TM Forum, the industry body advancing digital transformation for CSPs and MSPs. As part of TM Forum's 850+ member ecosystem, UNRYO will help define next-gen standards for topology-driven observability and agentic AI automation.

Topology Fabric + Agentic AI = Smarter Operations

Unryo's platform builds a real-time, multi-layered topology data fabric-automatically discovering nodes and dependencies across your network, infrastructure, containers, 5G, cloud, and monitoring tools . This unified model provides the context foundation for:

* AI Agents capable of reasoning across data silos

* Dynamic root-cause analysis, leveraging causal and impact dependency graphs

* Service-tree modeling to translate infrastructure incidents into business impact and SLA breaches

Manager-of-Managers integrations

Unryo uses live queries (connect) and pull historical data (collect) without duplicating data.

* Network EMS/NMS/OSS – for topology, metadata, performance metrics, and alarms

* Infrastructure Devices – SNMP, REST APIs, and vendor-specific protocols

* 5G Subscriber Data – from telco big data lakes and analytics platforms

* ServiceNow – to link historical incidents to live alerts

* Monitoring Tools – Datadog, Dell SRM, Dynatrace, Prometheus, Splunk, and more



AI Module Highlights

* Anomaly Detection & Forecasting: Real-time baselining, outlier detection, and trend prediction

* Agentic AI Logic: AI agents understand topology context, select the right data sources, query relevant metrics/logs, and derive insights-freeing teams

* AI Assistant Interface: Utilizes LLM-powered generative UI to summarize alerts, root causes, and remediation steps in natural language

Industry-Focused Use Cases

By joining TM Forum, UNRYO aims to contribute to standardizing:

* AI/ML integration in network and service assurance

* Zero-touch, autonomic network operations

* Digital-twin modeling of hybrid infrastructure

* Open Digital Architecture for interoperability across CSP ecosystems

Michel Foix, founder of UNRYO, commented:

“By joining TM Forum, we're aligning our agentic AI and topology-driven architecture with the industry's push for autonomous operations. Our AI agents dynamically traverse live service topologies, query the right tools in real time, and deliver insights tied to business impact-empowering telcos and MSPs to meet the demands of modern, zero-touch networks.”

See Unryo's Agentic AI in Action at TMF Forum Ignite

Unryo will deliver live demos of its agentic AI at TM Forum Ignite, offering a first-hand look at how AI can drive real-time, autonomous operations in complex service provider environments.

To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact us .

About UNRYO

Unryo delivers a unified observability and automation platform tailored to telecoms and managed service providers. By combining a dynamic topology model, agentic AI, and real-time data federation, Unryo empowers operations teams to see, understand, and act-faster and smarter. The platform is deployed by providers across North America and Europe to modernize NOC operations. To find out more, visit: unryo

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.

TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.

We are the only industry body to count the world's top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum

